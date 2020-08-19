NEW BUSINESS ROUNDUP: Pot-growing help, real Mex food among new offerings

A new batch of businesses has come to Tahlequah.
Jus Grow Me opened on South Muskogee Avenue in June, and the organic and hydroponic grow supply store is there for all gardening needs, from medical marijuana to vegetables. Owner Jackie Guinn said the shop coordinates with grow facilities, but also helps the at-home gardener. She'll assist beginners and those with little experience growing their own marijuana.
"If you need anything to grow your own, you have to go to Tulsa, because there's no surrounding areas that have these kinds of things," said Guinn. "I just knew if I was tired of going to Tulsa, everybody else had to be tired of going to Tulsa. So I looked over at my husband and said, 'Let's open up a grow supply store, and let's teach people how to grow their own.'"
Jus Grow Me carries nutrients and soil, as well as tents and lights for growing cannabis. Clients can also take classes at Jus Grow Me. In fact, Saturday, it will host a class on how to clone marijuana plants. Also, the store has substitutes for pesticides, including live lady bugs and other tools to help plants grow naturally.
"I don't want pesticides," said Guinn. "If I want to get rid of my bugs, I want to use something that's organic that's not going to hurt my food, my medicine, or the environment."
The hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturdays, Jus Grow Me is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., but sometimes the hours are extended, as the business also offers doctor recommendations for those wanting to get their medical marijuana cards.
At Greengo Banditos, Chef Aaron Peloquin has something to prove and food to share. Customers can find an assortment of tacos, burritos and other items cooked fresh with local produce.
"When you come here, you're not just getting some dude who thinks he can cook," said Peloquin. "He can cook, and he's passionate about it. Nothing is out of a can. We're using fresh vegetables and local produce from local farmers. The meat we're getting is from Fort Gibson, from a local provider."
The Texas Brisket Taco includes beer-braised brisket, jalapeno slices, barbecue sauce, queso, cilantro, and onion. Peloquin is a chef out of Oklahoma City, and had a 12-year stint in Texas cooking.
The food and Greengo Banditos is generated from his experiences on 21 mission trips to Mexico, where he fell in love with authentic Mexican cuisine. Upon arrival, folks will get a complimentary bean and cheese taco.
"I learned those recipes and those authentic braising techniques, and how they did their street tacos," he said. "I was intrigued by the street taco man, and I said I was going to do this someday."
Peloquin has bigger aspirations than just his food truck on Muskogee Avenue; he wants to turn the area near Your Eye Shop and Black & Tan Coffee into the Oasis Food Truck Court. Until then, he'll continue to dish out Mexican delights Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In July came the announcement that Cherokee Springs Plaza will be home to a new Starbucks. The site is under construction, with plans to open in early 2021. It's one of several businesses that have come into the plaza since the Cherokee Nation broke ground on it in 2014.
"The past few months have been a difficult time for business in northeast Oklahoma," said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. "However, the progress at Cherokee Springs shows Tahlequah continues to have a bright future, as new businesses create new jobs and local economic stability."
Tell us about it
If you know of a business that has opened in Cherokee County over the past month or will open soon, email gcrawford@tahlequahdailypress.com with contact information.
