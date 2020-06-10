NEW BUSINESS ROUNDUP: Two new businesses join Tahlequah lineup

Despite the pandemic, new businesses have opened in Tahlequah - including a sign service company and software development duo. And one local business owner recently opened a new venture in Broken Arrow.
Drake Uriguen and his family recently moved from Colorado to Tahlequah, where he's opened up Drake & Co. Sign Services. Uriguen already had around eight years of experiences in the sign industry. Starting out, Drake & Co. is a full-service repair and retrofit shop, but he has plans for expansion.
"We're doing a lot of LED retrofits and we're trying to drum up some service, so basically, just fixing any signs that have light bulbs out, or if people want their cabinets painted or dolled up a little bit," said Uriguen. "That's what we're looking to do right now. In the future, moving forward, we're planning on being a full manufacturing shop."
Uriguen is willing to accommodate a business's particular circumstances. For instance, he is working on a local service industry business's sign this week, but to avoid slowing down the business, he will be working on the sign after hours.
Those looking to have a sign repaired or serviced from Drake & Co. Sign Services can call 918-418-2659, or email drake@drakesign.com.
Dynamic Developers LLC. was started by two Northeastern State University RiverHawks, Tyler Bailey and Aubrey Helderman, who are "programmers at heart." Dynamic Developers offers IT consulting, web development, and other tech services. The duo also developed Local Bytes, an online food delivery service.
"We started Local Bytes because we decided we wanted a delivery service in the area," said Helderman. "Since DoorDash and Grubhub and all them weren't here yet, we decided we'd just start our own."
Restaurants using Local Bytes include Ruby's, El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant, Grand China Restaurant, Napoli's Italian Restaurant, and Pasti Italian Grill. There are currently four to five delivery drivers working with Local Bytes. Helderman said it has helped spread the word about local restaurants like El Vaquero.
"When we put their menu up, people started ordering and realizing the convenience," he said. "They started to love being able to order from this place that they didn't know existed. Then we grew from there. I think it has helped the businesses."
People can place a Local Bytes order online at dynamicdevelopers.dev/localbytes, or those with an Android device can download the app to place an order directly from their phone. The business will deliver up to 15 miles out of town. Restaurants that use the Local Bytes are given full access to the information presented on its service.
Dynamic Developers is there to assist businesses with online endeavors, including developing websites. For more information, call 918-373-9090 or email contact@dynamicdevelopers.dev.
Dr. Shannon Grimes, of Grimes Chiropractic, and his wife Natasha Dahm recently opened Family Caregiver Assistance in Broken Arrow. It's a school for those looking to become Certified Nursing Assistants or Home Health Assistants. Grimes said Dahm, who is primary instructor and manager, can get students their certifications and prepare them for the workforce more quickly, and at a cheaper rate than most vo-tech schools.
"For a lot of folks, it's a step into the health care field - getting into a profession," said Grimes. "For others, it's a prerequisite to go into nursing programs. It's just an opportunity that we put together for folks - and different vo-techs have these classes, too, but we offer accelerated classes. You can get your certification in two weeks, 10 days."
Family Caregiver Assistance just started taking students. Grimes said the couple chose Broken Arrow because it was a good focal point for people from around the area to travel to. FCA also offers night classes and weekend classes, which would take a student roughly a month to complete. Class sizes are limited, but because students graduate at a rapid pace, those who don't make it into one class don't have to wait long before they can join another.
"We try to make sure we have a good learning environment that's fun, educational and a good positive experience," said Grimes. "We felt that if we started crowding the classes too much - which we probably could do - it would detract from the experience for the students and the instructor, and degrade the quality. We want to help people step up into success. It's not just about making money."
For more information about Family Caregiver Assistance, visit familycaregiverassistance.com or call 918-713-2323.
