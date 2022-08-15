A few new businesses have opened their doors in Tahlequah this summer, including a tack shop and a Mexican restaurant.
Situated at the south end of town, horse tack is the main fare of CC’z All Things Western. Owner Shawne Collins said she saw a need for these types of supplies and acted on it.
“I decided to open CC’z because I was having to drive five hours to the tack shop I used to use when I lived in Arkansas just to get quality big-item tack,’ said Collins.
Collins said her store sells 1st Phorm supplements as well.
Employee Andrea Serrano said the CC’z opened June 11 and has been expanding its selection “slowly,” adding things like boots and clothes.
“As soon as the weather cools down, [Collins] wants to gather musicians and have singings on the deck,” said Serrano. “She want an atmosphere where people can just hang out.”
A new restaurant, Hacienda Vieja, opened for business on June 27. Manager Arnulfo Cobarruvia said the spot serves authentic Mexican food and a little bit of Tex-Mex.
Cobarruvia said Hacienda Vieja is connected with two other Mexican restaurants in town, El Molcajete and Las Maracas, but more so with the former.
“In building this restaurant, we had good business over there and we had we had people asking for a nice place with more space,” said Cobarruvia.
Party rooms were also requested, he said.
“The people here in Tahlequah support us a lot, so we built this larger place to say thank you to everybody with a new building,” said Cobarruvia
Cobarruvia said that business so far has been “pretty good," but the restaurant is waiting on its liquor license to serve alcoholic beverages.
“It’s coming pretty soon, maybe in like a week,” said Cobarruvia.
New business Town Creek Boutique was contacted for comment but did not respond before press time.
Tell us about it
If you know of a business in Cherokee County that opened within the past month, or is slated to open within the next month or so, email contact information to Sara Serrano at sserrano@tahlequahdailypress.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.