NEW BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Private club, gift shop, more join business scene

Area residents will soon be able to check out several recently opened businesses in and around town.
With its soft opening scheduled for this Friday, Sept. 23, JC’s is a private club that requires a membership for entrance after 1 p.m.
“We will be serving breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Along with our menu we will also be having an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet,” said Office Manager Joie Dodge. “At 1 p.m., we will change our menu to a members-only menu.”
Dodge said JC's Club members will get to enjoy exclusive benefits.
“We have 14 screens that we will be showing games on Sundays and Mondays. We will be having different event throughout the week, such as karaoke, trivia night, girls’ night,” she said. “We have a DJ on staff. We are planning on having bands every Friday and Saturday evening.”
JC’s grand opening will take place Oct. 7-8.
Atta Girl is a new store in Keys from co-owners Lynda Starzman, Joyce Rucker, Tracy Bloom and store Manager Lauren Adams.
“We all have different talents and brought them together [for Atta Girl],” said Bloom.
Bloom said the shop offers home decor, refurbished furniture and gifts.
“We sell in-store and off of Facebook,” said Bloom.
The shop held its grand opening Sept. 17 and is open daily except for Wednesdays.
After closing early several nights this past month to work on remodels, Save A Lot will have its grand reopening on Sept. 27. Owner Angie Taylor said they are excited to share all the improvements made to the grocery store.
“We have installed new flooring, painted the interior and the exterior, we have new decor, and will have new exterior signs installed hopefully by Sept. 27," she said.
Taylor said the store has also upgraded some of the lighting to LEDs and added new digital window signs.
“Our employees have worked so hard to help make this happen, and we were so pleased with the contractors who painted and installed the flooring,” she said. “Save A Lot has been a part of Tahlequah for many years, and we know the customers are excited to see all the upgrades.”
Working from her “virtual office,” Tahlequah resident Gabrielle Perry is owner and CEO of new business Grants by Gabrielle.
“I am a grant-writing consultant,” said Perry.
Perry opened for business on Aug. 13 and said she offers a multitude of services, including helping clients with applications for foundations and nonprofits and peer reviewing grants.
Perry said she can meet her clients at various public locations around the area as well as their offices.
Tell us about it
If you know of a business that just opened within the past month or so, or will be opening soon, send contact information to sserrano@tahlequahdailypress.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.