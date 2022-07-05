NEW BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Shops offer vintage pieces, home decor, crafting, catering, and more

Several new business have recently set up shop in the area, providing locals four new places to find vintage pieces, catering services, home decor or craft classes.
House of Vintage held its ribbon-cutting ceremony July 2. Founder Eric Doyeto described the business.
“House of Vintage is a unique vintage store because it’s Native American owned and all our items are hand-selected from mostly out of state. Our focus is on vintage style rather than antiquities. We’re always changing and updating our items,” said Doyeto. “We’re working to use the store to better the community and other small businesses like us.”
Doyeto said House of Vintage specializes in marketing and design, and directed businesses interested in learning about these topics to call or text the store at 918-822-3038.
RittenHouse of Catering is a family-owned gourmet catering company that opened a few months ago, operated by husband and wife Craig and Rachel Rittenhouse.
"RittenHouse of Catering aims to bring fine dining quality and flavor to Tahlequah and the surrounding communities," said Craig Rittenhouse.
Craig started cooking in Tahlequah at Runt’s BBQ in 2003 and has since worked in several kitchens and restaurants in Edmond. Rachel used to work in administration at OSU-Oklahoma City's Public Safety Department.
“When we first got married, I was so nervous he wouldn’t like my food. Cooking for a chef can be intimidating. I wanted to be able to impress him and make him proud," said Rachel. "So, I just started practicing. The baking—that just comes naturally!”
Rachel does most of the cooking and all the baking at home.
"That didn't bother me at all," said Craig. "Needless to say, she’s been stealing all the glory with charcuterie, macarons and petit fours.”
Craig Rittenhouse said the catering service can be found on Facebook and Instagram or by phone at 918-207-7003.
South 62 Home Goods and Furniture Co. began welcoming customers April 1, after co-owners Shannon Stacy and Buddy Stacy saw a need for a used furniture store in Tahlequah. Shannon described their business as primarily a furniture and home decor consignment.
“Individuals bring in items they want to sell, we handle the transaction and hand them the check," said Shannon.
The co-owners said they worked hard to make the place feel like a new furniture store. South 62 also houses Stacy Creations, their custom laser engraving and cutting business.
The Rustic Brush is a craft studio in downtown Tahlequah. Owner Heather Crowell said they took over The Rustic Brush in March from another local business.
"We originally housed it at our sister store, The Craft Addict, where we provided small classes, but we knew we would outgrow that space," said Crowell. "So we found our current home at 330 N. Muskogee, and it has allowed us to expand beyond just a small class format."
Crowell said The Rustic Brush offers make-and-take crafts three days a week.
"Projects varying from painted rocks to ceramics. Our make-and-take projects change every week and will continue through the summer," said Crowell. "We are in a large enough space now, we host private parties, paint nights, birthday parties and a variety of classes."
Crowell said class signups will soon move to the Rustic Brush's updated website, but are currently available at shopthecraftaddict.com.
"We are so excited to bring this new event space to Tahlequah," said Crowell. "We hope everyone loves it, as much as we do."
Tell us about it
If you know of a business that opened in the past month or so, or plans to in the next month or so, email Sara Serrano at sserrano@tahlequahdailypress.com with contact information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.