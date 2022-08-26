Northeastern State University's first day of classes began Aug. 15, with a renewed energy among students.
NSU Associate Chemistry Professor Nathaniel Green said an energetic feel is finally starting to come back as campus life starts to return to normal.
“There’s something so different about this fall in particular that we haven’t felt for a couple years now. The excitement in the students and the energy in the room, and that kind of social engagement piece, we lost a lot of over the last two years,” said Green.
He said this is prompting people to be more apt to socialize and get involved in events, such as study sessions. While they don’t have official enrollment numbers yet, Green said it seems NSU has around 6,700 students this semester.
Gracie Sanford, a NSU sophomore, said the year has started out smoothly. Sanford said she is not only looking forward to having mostly in-person classes this semester, but being able to enjoy renovations made to Wilson Hall and the reintroduction of Flo’s Cafe.
Mike Chanslor, dean of the NSU College of Liberal Arts, said he is looking forward to settling into Wilson Hall.
Due to the building's completion, Chanslor said students will be provided with different learning and socialization opportunities, such as the Global Information Systems Laboratory, specialized rooms for various art projects, and Flo’s Cafe.
“I think that Flo’s is helping to create a sense of community here. There’s a sense of vibrancy here at the start of the semester and that’s just really good to see,” said Chanslor.
He said he believes the sense of community comes from the restaurant's being in an academic facility. Green thinks having a place for students to gather increases the likelihood that they will meet up and engage with others from their classes.
NSU has been operating normally in the wake COVID-19 for a while, he said, but students, faculty and staff are looking forward to getting back to bigger gatherings.
“Right now, we’re really not on COVID protocols. We’re treating COVID much like we would treat any other illness. If students get COVID, teachers are going to work them to work through it,” said Chanslor.
Green said some faculty are having mixed feelings about starting classes, because COVID-19 is still lurking.
“I think it’s fair to say we have a lot of folks who are still quite nervous about stepping back into the classroom and about having a lot of bodies in a room at one time, and I don’t fault them for that,” said Green.
Green said several student groups are trying to rebuild their numbers this semester.
NSU junior Brianna Littlebear said she has noticed many clubs on campus have revamped and are garnering more members this semester, as some had to completely dissolve their organizations.
“It’s really sad to hear that COVID affected people like that, but now I think people are becoming stronger. We realized COVID divided us because we were not allowed to interact with each other, and I think now we’re just thriving within the organizations,” said Littlebear.
Littlebear said this semester will mark the first time she can have a normal college experience, especially since engagement from other students on campus seems to have risen.
“I haven't been able to experience a normal campus life or student life or even events going on on campus. Like my freshman year when I was walking around, I just went from Point A to Point B, but now in between classes, there’s people, and things to do,” said Littlebear.
Green said the university and its students are looking forward to bringing back certain events, especially Homecoming, as COVID-19 and bad weather in 2021 put a damper on some of the festivities.
For students who are feeling uncomfortable being a part of a classroom setting this semester, Green suggests they just need to keep pushing ahead.
“If you feel that you’re getting involved in things and it feels unnatural because you’ve been staring at a screen for two years, don’t shy away from that. Lean into that, and I think the reward they will get from that experience will pay dividends beyond just trying get an education,” said Green.
