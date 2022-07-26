Members of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors were updated on committees, operations, and reports during a July 26 meeting.
CEO-President Nathan Reed spoke on behalf of Dan Mabery, who chairs the committee, and said members of Class 24 have graduated, and they are now moving on to Class 25.
"We had decided last year to cap Leadership at 20 and we've got 26 applicants this year, so we're trying to make the difficult decision of, 'Do we cap it at 20 still or do we go ahead and accept all 26'?" Reed said.
Former Chair Jim Berry asked what the reason was for the cap on applicants, and Reed said it provides a more intimate experience.
"Twenty-six, you can get lost in the mix of a leadership program of this size, and we want to make sure everybody gets the value of the money and time they put into it," he said.
Interviews of applicants were conducted this week, and they all were advised of how the class constitutes a major time commitment.
Applications were due by July 22.
During his report, Reed gave an update on economic development and a staff retreat trip slated in August.
"I'm supposed to hear today or tomorrow from Provalus on their yes or no to come to Tahlequah," said Reed.
"We put together a proposal that had about $11 million of opportunities for them to come to the community. That would bring 265 jobs, $8 million in base payroll per year, and it would be an amazing company if we would get them to come."
Operations and Events Planning Specialist Rebecca Owen said that Monthly Mingle is Friday, Aug. 5, at 8 a.m. at Chicken Express.
Updates on Welcome to Tahlequah, Back to School Breakfast, and Event Success Metrics were given.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Area of Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting is Aug. 23 at 8 a.m. at Indian Capital Technology Center on 240 Career Tech Way.
