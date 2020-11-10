New Chamber, TRDA leader picks up reins

The recently hired CEO-president for the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority said his focus is small business development, and he's eager to get started.
Nathan Reed was born in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and graduated from Colcord High School in 2006. He earned a bachelor's degree in financial planning at Northeastern State University.
"I started at the Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs as soon as I graduated. I worked in the vault for a year as a supervisor and then moved to the city, where I did a lot of cash flow projections and things like that for the utility office," Reed said.
He began his economic development career four years ago, when he started working for the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce.
"I knew how the utilities ran and incentive packages and things like that. It led me into the economic development job," he said.
Reed said he wasn't initially planning to apply for the local position position when he heard about it in April.
"I talked to my wife about and let her know there was a job opening in Tahlequah. We talked about it for a little bit, because we just love living in Siloam Springs and being a part of the community," Reed said. "We decided we were going to wait, and then I had something I was playing around with in West Siloam Springs, and I called [Ward 3 Tahlequah City Councilor] Stephen Highers about a partnership."
The two began discussing economic development, and Highers told Reed he would be perfect for a job in Tahlequah.
"It kind of all fell into place when we were going about it. Two times before me, they offered it to somebody and it didn't work out," Reed said. "They talked about it for less than a day and then called me and offered me the job."
Reed is commuting every day from Siloam Springs, and he plans to stay there at least until his wife, Mandi, gives birth to their second child.
"We have our doctor here, our family lives very close and with a 2-year-old and a newborn, she needs that family and support right now," Reed said. "However, in the future, I foresee Tahlequah as a place we'll be strongly considering very quickly."
Reed said his first week consisted of meetings and trying to figure out the dynamics of his role.
"Feeling out where Tahlequah was, what it needs, where it's headed - it's just a lot of figuring it out and putting the puzzle together so I know what I'm looking at," Reed said. "It's still in that stage, but I have better sense now of the big pieces that Tahlequah needs, and now, I'm just trying to put the little pieces together to get to the big picture."
Reed said they have began work on the TRDA website and have signed a contract with a local company to move the website to a user-friendly back end.
"We're hoping that new website allows us to market to businesses and individuals that want to come visit or stay -- move here," he said. "Kind of a relocation pitch because obviously I can't recruit a business if I don't have workforce and it's that two-headed monster; you have to have the people to get the business and you have to have the business to get the people. It's part of economic development that you just have to navigate and I'm trying to do both at the same time."
Get involved
To get in contact with Reed, email nathan@tahlequahchamber.com or call 918-456-3742.
