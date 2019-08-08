Just a couple of weeks before the Cherokee Nation celebrates the 67th annual Cherokee National Holiday, newly elected officials will be inaugurated after winning over voters this summer.
Principal Chief-elect Chuck Hoskin Jr. defeated Dick Lay in the June race, and David Walkingstick was disqualified.
Hoskin will be inaugurated with his running mate, Deputy Chief-elect Bryan Warner, at the new Cherokee Casino in Tahlequah on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Along with the new administration team, eight members of the CN Tribal Council will also be sworn in. The incoming members of the council include: incumbents Rex Jordan, District 1; Shawn Crittenden, District 8; and Keith Austin, District 14. Newly-elected councilors are: Daryl Legg, District 7; Julia Coates, At-Large; Dora Smith Patzkowski, District 12; Joe Deere, District 13; and Wes Nofire, District 3.
Tribal Council Speaker Joe Byrd said he is excited to be working with four new councilors.
"The tribe is a big operation, and it will be important for everyone to do their homework and understand how the council works, because their job is to appropriate and legislate," said Byrd.
The inauguration ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. in the Chota Conference Center of the casino, at 3307 Seven Clans Ave. For more information, call 918-453-5000.
