Three new members were sworn into their seats on the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council on Aug. 14, and all have goals in their new positions rooted in a love for the Cherokee people.
Lisa Robison-Hall’s family has always been involved in community events. Her husband, Clif Hall, is the chair of the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners.
“As a family, we work hand-in-hand to assist in whatever way we can when needs of the community arise,” said Robison-Hall. “We feel supporting our community is a vital role in our community leadership and we strive to make that a priority.”
By the time Sasha Blackfox-Qualls had graduated from high school, she had put in over 6,000 community service hours, and placed second in the national Coca-Cola scholarship contest.
She followed her father, Thurman Blackfox, to job sites at the Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation.
“I enjoyed that, and it taught me about having fun while helping and engaging others. But even more so, seeing those elders now and getting to reminisce those days as precious memories, has been invaluable to me,” said Blackfox-Qualls.
As an artist, Codey Poindexter believes art is important, as it displays and represents the Cherokee culture. The investment by the Cherokee Nation in its citizen artists, gives artists jobs and more opportunities to represent the Nation, said Poindexter.
“For a lot of us, it is our way of expression and telling our story,” said Poindexter. “[Artists] are the ones who can ‘paint the picture’ of what it means to be Cherokee and be culturally accurate.”
Blackfox-Qualls is a registered nurse at W.W. Hastings Hospital in the Obstetrics Department. She has served the past four years on the Hulbert School Board, which is an unpaid position. She believes an individual can develop a sense of empathy and compassion by understanding the challenges of those a person volunteers to help.
“I challenge every Cherokee citizen to commit themselves to participating in a volunteer activity or event this year. There are so many ways to help, and if you have the skills, run for public office or sit on a committee,” said Blackfox-Qualls. “Your community needs you.”
Engaging and committing herself to the communities through volunteering and public service has helped Blackfox-Qualls grow, and gain new skills and a stronger understanding of the world.
The continuation of services for the elderly and children is something Robison-Hall feels is the most pressing.
“Cherokee Nation does a fine job of providing services for each of these ends of the spectrum,” said Robison-Hall. “However, I feel we should strive to make these a priority.”
In his district, Adair County, Poindexter said the biggest need is infrastructure, in particular housing and language preservation. He believes these efforts would greatly benefit each district across the board.
A natural fit to her position as a nurse, Blackfox-Qualls wants to address the nursing shortage in the Cherokee Nation Health Services. With the new hospital under construction, she believes this is extremely pressing for the operation of the new facility.
Tackling the issues of the high-stress jobs in the medical profession is paramount, and she believes this begins with creating a positive work culture and appreciation for staff. This in turn, she said, will retain the talent needed.
“We cannot say ‘For Cherokees, by Cherokees’ and continue to send our Cherokee doctors and nurses out the door and those who [are] devoted to learn our ways and love our people,” said Blackfox-Qualls.
A proactive and creative approach is needed to encourage and support Cherokee individuals pursue careers in medicine.
“Retaining doctors and nurses in our hospital setting is of paramount importance,” said Blackfox-Qualls. “Experienced health care professionals possess a wealth of knowledge and expertise that is invaluable in ensuring the delivery of high-quality patient care.”
One goal Poindexter would like to pursue is the creation of a means for all Cherokee citizens to be fully informed of the benefits and programs offered by the Nation. Many of the elderly people live in rural communities that do not have internet access.
“One of my ideas [is] a mail-out system that could highlight a different department each month, and give an in-depth overview of the programs available,” said Poindexter.
During her campaign, Blackfox-Qualls said she witnessed a lack of safe and affordable housing and recognized the hinderances to the physical well-being of tribal members.
“It [also] impacts their mental and emotional health, educational opportunities, and overall quality of life,” said Blackfox-Qualls. “ As a council, we must collectively search for, create, and provide supplemental funding for tribal housing development, [and] support initiatives that aim to construct new housing units, renovate existing homes, and improve infrastructure in our communities expeditiously.”
Focus on the completion of any initiatives the Tribal Council has started, and continually looking for ways to fulfil the needs of the Nation, is of importance to Robison-Hall.
“I appreciate the opportunity to serve the citizens, [and] my goal is to be an advocate for our citizens of all ages,” said Robison-Hall.
By embracing compassion, Blackfox-Qualls believes a foundation can be built for strong communities and address various social, economic, and health inequities.
“Compassion drives us to listen, engage, and take action to meet the needs of people, ensuring that everyone has access to basic necessities, support and opportunities for growth,” said Blackfox-Qualls. “This is my hope for the entire Tribal Council of the Cherokee Nation.”
Poindexter believes there are some amazing things coming for the Cherokee Nation that all can be proud of.
“I hope to accomplish the betterment and preservation of my community. My goal is to represent the people in my district as best I can,” said Poindexter.
