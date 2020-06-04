The Tahlequah City Council, during a June 1 meeting, adopted its 2020-'21 fiscal budget, which shows a decrease from last year in available resources, for a total of more than $32 million.
The budget shows resources available totaling $32,123,222, and total fund/departmental appropriations of $22,878,649. Last year's budget included total resources available of $27,711,052 and total fund/departmental appropriations of $23,938,677.
The managerial department salaries total $566,678. The city clerk's salary is $46,489; the city treasurer is paid $12,000; the municipal judge department salaries total $123,969; the Cemetery Department salaries add up to $100,309; Emergency Management pay is $59,303; the Fire Department salaries amount to $858,662; law enforcement salaries are set at $1,957,385; the police chief's salary is $70,253; city airport salaries total $43,743; Street Department salaries total $572,891; the street commissioner's pay is $65,099; Maintenance Department salaries total $119,690; Recreation Department pay adds up to $583,515; Solid Waste Services salaries total $674,707; and Stormwater Management Fund salaries total $42,479.
Personnel costs, which had been running at 80 percent of the General Fund budget, are down to 75 percent. Earlier, they had taken up nearly 90 percent of the budget.
"There have been no across-the-board raises included, and we appreciate the patience and the understanding of our employees who, unfortunately, will not be getting an increase this year," Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron said.
The General Fund appropriations for each department total $9,899,556, which marks a $2,463,467 decrease from 2019-2020 fiscal budget.
The managerial department received appropriations of $1,844,218; the city clerk has $94,021; the city treasurer, $14,499; the municipal judge, $186,156; the Cemetery Department, $254,079; Emergency Management, $99,038; Tahlequah Fire Department, $1,418,275; law enforcement is allocated $3,196,720; the city airport has $197,259; Street Department, $1,209,166; the city library has $35,500; Recreation Department, $1,117,275; and maintenance gets $233,349.
Anticipated revenues for the General Fund listed in this year's budget total $10,766,712. The primary source of revenue is taxes, and the General Fund has several different revenue components.
The total budget for the Capital Improvement Fund is $269,630, a decrease from last year. Of the $270,000 funded, $148,000 is allocated to lease agreements; $43,400 to TFD equipment needs, $49,800 to law enforcement equipment, and $4,000 to Emergency Management.
"While there are limited funds available within the General Fund for capital improvements, there are some prior lease-purchase agreements and safety equipment that must be funded," Catron said.
Each fund the city manages also has appropriations listed in the budget, which is the amount anticipated to be spent in the year.
The Street and Alley fund has an appropriation of $300,000; the hotel/motel fund has $161,607; the cemetery care fund, $6,000; the Solid Waste services fund, $2,559,200; Stormwater Management fund, $375,400; Brookside restoration fund, $20,000; capital improvement fund, $1,086,002; restricted sales and use tax fund II, $2,375,000; bond improvement fund II, $4,450,000; the Cops in Schools retention fund, $441,134; and all other funds total $12,979,093.
"The coming fiscal year will not be an easy one financially," said Catron. "There are many questions surrounding revenue, as a prolonged economic recession will directly impact the city."
