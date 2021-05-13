New city councilor: No excuse for apathy

Newly elected Ward 2 City Councilor Keith Baker plans to use his past experiences and education to tackle his new job.
“It’s not about me; it’s about trying to give back, and if you see something wrong, you have to stand up for it,” said Baker.
Baker was born and raised in Tahlequah and went on the earn a history degree at The University of Oklahoma in 1994. He is the grandson of the late Tim and Isabel (Keith) Baker, and the nephew of Bill John Baker, former Cherokee Nation principal chief. His dad, Tim, is a prominent local attorney and former Tahlequah Board of Education member.
He said he still has a long way to go before filling their shoes.
“Growing up was probably the best advice, because you see, my grandmother ran for office and my uncle ran for office, and then the whole idea of public service is taught to you by example,” he said.
Baker was sworn into office by Municipal Judge Rachel Dallis, who was appointed by Mayor Sue Catron after the passing of renowned attorney Municipal Judge Donn Baker, Baker’s uncle.
“My full intention was to be observant and to try to listen more than I spoke. When I campaigned, I would ask people at the time if there was anything they wanted or needed, and I remember pretty much every one of them. I’ve only been in my role for two weeks, and there’s work that need to be done,” said Baker.
The councilor said there are no excuses for apathy, and that’s something he won’t tolerate while in his role.
“If you’re thinking there’s nothing you can do about it, why even bother? That’s what we have to stop. If you do have an issue, that’s where you have to tell me. And I want to hear it, because if I don’t hear it, I can’t do anything about it,” said Baker.
His plan is to look at issues from a historical perspective and see how and why things did or didn’t work in the past.
“How have they corrected the problem – well then, I have a pretty good indication at that point on what I can do. I can see what hasn’t worked in the past, and I can see what actually has. That perspective gives me the attitude of, ‘I don’t have to be the first guy who had the best idea; I have to be the guy who takes the best idea and put it in place,’” he said.
Baker has worked in the construction and safety field, and was involved in of the rebuilding of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.
“I am trying to make sure Tahlequah will grow, and grow properly, and we do treat people the right way. It’s not so much from a legal point of view, it’s also moral,” he said.
Baker has lived in Ward 2 for a little over a year with his partner, Elizabeth. He is the Safety Programs manager for Cherokee Nation Businesses.
