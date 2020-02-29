New city treasurer working to restore public confidence

The newly appointed Tahlequah city treasurer said he considers his new role a civic duty, and he aims to help the community he's called home for the past 27 years.
Marty Hainzinger was born in Bartlesville, and attended high school there. He moved to Tahlequah when he enrolled at Northeastern State University, and graduated with a degree in business administration and finance. After college, Hainzinger met his wife of 23 years, Bridget, and started a family. He then went to work as finance manager in the auto industry.
"I did indirect lending for 15 years, and it's a high-volume, highly sales-oriented, but it's also detailed, and you're dealing with not just one bank, but you're dealing with 15 banks," Hainzinger said. "You have one product, but you also have the rules and regulations of a whole gamut of banks that you have to keep up with."
Hainzinger had the opportunity in 2012 to join the team at First State Bank, starting out as a bank officer. He said it was challenging, and at first, he thought it would take time to get used to. He said it's been a huge learning curve.
"Believe it or not, that auto finance industry was a natural lead-in -- and my degree -- to the bank. It was actually a blessing in disguise," he said.
That same year, Hainzinger completed the Oklahoma Bankers Association's Commercial Lending School, and completed the Graduate School of Banking. He described it as an intense program.
"I'd stay at Boulder for two weeks and attended classes all day, even on Sunday," Hainzinger said. "Then I'd come back and have three intersession projects that I would do concerning this bank and current environment."
Among those were Asset Liability Management, Bank Financial Analysis, Financial Innovation, and management.
"That school really helped me get where I'm at now, and without it, I'd just be a normal vice president commercial loan officer," Hainzinger said.
A short time after he graduated, Hainzinger was promoted to senior vice president and chief lending officer, his current role.
He has had a prominent role in the community with Kiwanis Club, Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Tahlequah Leadership program.
"I'm a GSB board adviser and I get to help their capstone project and I work with them and mentor," Hainzinger said. "It's a neat thing because I was there a few years ago when I graduated, and the amount of pressure I put on myself was just ridiculous. I know anybody going through that feels the same."
During a Feb. 18 City Council meeting, Lanny Williams resigned after 19 years as city treasurer. Hainzinger was sworn in as interim by Judge Donn E. Baker the following day.
"The opportunity here is to help restore confidence in the city of Tahlequah's financials, so I'm able to be led with two CPAs," said Hainzinger. "I want to try to help the executive body be able to make informed, prudent financial decisions, and I want to be able to produce and review financial reports, as well as the investment activities."
He told those who attended his swearing-in that it was time to get to work, and he's done just that.
"Just being at the city in the last week, I've noticed they are really getting it together with internal controls," he said. "I've identified a few weaknesses that have been addressed and we are working on getting the audit as accurate as possible. I think I have the ability to look over the funds that come into the city."
Hainzinger said he gives credit where credit is due, and he named Mayor Sue Catron and interim City Administrator Alan Chapman as the ones who deserve that recognition.
"I didn't even realize how much credit needs to be given to their effort and to the finance department's effort," he said. "We are confident that we are headed in the right direction, and I'm sure there will be some speed bumps along the way."
Outside his duties with the bank and the city, Hainzinger can be found spending time with his wife and three children. He said he has a few rental properties he manages and loves home improvement projects. His main hobby is "family time."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.