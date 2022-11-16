New commissioner preparing to tackle Dist. 1 challenges

Newly elected District 1 County Commissioner Bobby “Cub” Whitewater has a number of plans for his first year in office, and explained this week how he came to run for the office.
Whitewater was born and raised in the Woodall area and graduated from Tahlequah High School. He’s owned and operated Whitewater Trucking for 20-plus years, which has given him a skill set in understanding the business and construction side of his new role.
“I also worked on and operated heavy equipment during this time,” he said.
He worked as an account manager for one of the largest heavy-duty after-market truck and trailer parts companies, FleetPride, for 8-1/2 years.
“I had about 90 accounts on my book of business, with sales totaling about $3 million a year,” Whitewater said.
Volunteering and serving his community comes easy for Whitewater. He’s been a volunteer firefighter and first responder for over nine years, and working as county commissioner will give him the opportunity to do just that.
Whitewater asked District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard, before the last election in 2018, if he intended to run again.
“He said that he was, so out of respect for him, I wanted to wait until he was ready to retire,” Whitewater said.
He added that Hubbard has been very encouraging as he prepared to step into his role.
“He has assured me that he is confident I will do a great job and continue to do what is right for our district. That has meant a lot to me,” he said.
Whitewater said one of the first things he’d like to take on as commissioner is to seek out as much funding as possible for the improvement of road and bridge infrastructure.
"[My goal within the first year is to] make a list of what needs to be done from the most important to least important, and do as many of these projects that time, manpower, and funding will allow,” he said.
Many observers have noted Whitewater’s presence at every Board of County Commissioners’ meeting for the past eight months.
“I have really enjoyed watching the commissioners’ meetings and have learned a lot about the process by just being there,” he said. “It has taught me what I need to bring to the table to be prepared.”
Whitewater is slated to take office at the beginning of the new year.
