new councilors

The Cherokee Nation Election Commission certified the votes Monday for Saturday's runoff elections, and the results didn't change.
In the District 3 Tribal Council race, official results have Wes Nofire defeating Debra Proctor, 540 to 307. The largest portion of Nofire's support came from Saturday's walk-in voters, as he received 242 to Proctor's 94.
The former professional boxer said it's an amazing feeling to win anything, "but in political, it's different."
"I had a lot of wins that were just great throughout my fighting career and even in athletic sports back in high school, and you always feel like you're winning pridefully for yourself, for your family and for the people who support you," Nofire said. "This is on a totally different scale of excitement, seeing all the people energized from the victory we had on Saturday."
Nofire lives with his wife and two daughters in Welling, where he grew up. He will serve that portion of Cherokee County. He said the most important aspect of his new position is remaining true to his words spoken on the campaign trail.
"First and foremost, we are to be humble servants for our communities, and I cannot be their leader and their voice if I'm not in constant connection with them," he said. "So what I get from them and what they would like to see done is what will be done when I'm in office."
In the District 12 Tribal Council race between Dora Smith-Patzkowski and Phyllis Lay, Patzkowski won the seat, 320-186. The majority her votes came from absentee ballots, as she finished with 211 from that sector.
Patzkowski wills serve Washington County, as well as portions of Nowata, Rogers and Tulsa counties. She currently works as the secretary for the Washington County Cherokee Association, and has worked with the Cherokee Nation Johnson-O'Malley Program and the Operation Eagle Indian Education Program.
Patzkowski said she's "engulfed in" the Cherokee Nation's activities and community.
"I've been involved in the Native community here, as well as Oklahoma City, for a long time," she said. "I really want to have an open, intimate relationship here with the people of District 12 and be helpful to them. That's my job and that's my passion."
After representing the Cherokee Nation citizens outside of the 14-county jurisdictional area from 2007 to 2015, Julia Coates will once again serve as an at-large tribal councilor. She defeated Johnny Jack Kidwell in her runoff bid.
Because it was an at-large race with no precinct votes to count, 99 percent of the votes for both candidates came from absentee ballots. The total count for the election was Coates over Kidwell, 879-679.
Out of 33,367 potential voters for all three races combined, only 2,915, or 8.74 percent, cast ballots. The candidates have until the end of Wednesday to request a recount of the votes. The last date for candidates to appeal an election is Aug. 5. All elected official are expected to be sworn in on Aug. 14.
Coates could not be reached by press time for comment.
