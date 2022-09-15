The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an increase of 90 COVID-19 cases in Cherokee County over the past week, with no new deaths still.
Thursday's provisional death count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Health Statistics was 16,798.
Oklahoma has listed 1,186,764 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 13,985 active cases.
On Sept. 15, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having a total of 16,215 positive cases since the pandemic started.
The total number of deaths is still standing at 155 after a month.
As of Sept. 15, the CDC reported the level of transmission for Cherokee County stays at the high level, or the "red zone.”
The total number of doses administered in Oklahoma as of Sept. 15 was 6,204,411, and at least 2,320,862 of Oklahomans are fully vaccinated.
Residents can register at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to get a notification when they are eligible to get a vaccine.
For information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.htm.
