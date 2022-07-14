New crisis number to replace 'cumbersome' code

Getting crisis help will soon be only three numbers away, with a new dialing code from the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
The 988 code will be available nationwide starting July 16. People will be able to call, text, or chat 988 to get connected to a trained counselor who will listen, understand how their problems are affecting them, provide support and connect them to resources if necessary, as published on the 988 website.
This new code was signed into law two years ago with the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020, which amended the Communications Act of 1934 to designate 988 as the "universal telephone number for the purpose of the national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline system."
The act calls the current 10-digit National Suicide Hotline "cumbersome" and states that to prevent future suicides, it is "critical" to transition to a "universal, easy-to-remember, three-digit phone number and connect people in crisis with life-saving resources. "
Licensed Professional Counselor Karla LeBlanc, owner of Renewing Hope Counseling in Tahlequah, shared her thoughts on the upcoming change.
"I think it's going to be great, not only for the community as a whole, but especially for people who suffer with mental health issues," said LeBlanc.
LeBlanc pointed to the new emergency code's memorability.
"As the new number is easy to remember, I believe more people will reach out for help when they need it or will refer their family and friends who need help," said LeBlanc. "With all of the stressors facing people today, which can both cause new issues or exacerbate existing ones, I am hopeful that this change will make a positive difference," said LeBlanc.
Get help
Those in emotional distress or crisis can dial 988 starting on Saturday, July 16. The current National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number, 1-800-273-8255, will always remain available.
