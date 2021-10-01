New distillery from Shattuck sells spirits in Tulsa

Shattuck – Rock Creek Distillery is pleased to announce that it has officially opened its doors for business. The distillery, Oklahoma’s newest, recently began making Dead Parrot Rum and Schultz Vodka and can be found in an ever expanding list of store shelves as well as in bars and restaurants.
“It’s been a long process and we’ve learned a lot, but we are excited to be moving on to the next phase,” said Jason Swanson, one of the company’s three founders.
The company was founded by Swanson, Lance Schultz, and Sean Flinn. The three took a look at a growing industry and figured there was a spot for distiller that made good tasting, approachable spirits.
“We wanted products that people could pick up in the store and know how to mix them into a drink,” said Sean Flinn, “Nothing against other craft spirits out there, but we aren’t going to make a niche gin or an absinthe. We appreciate those spirits, but it’s just not who we are and what we do.”
Rock Creek’s Dead Parrot Rum will be offered as a Silver Rum at first, but both Coconut and Vanilla Bean flavored versions are on their way. Dead Parrot is a light-hearted brand whose signature character, a parrot named Ozzy, has probably over indulged a few times.
Schultz Vodka takes its name from one of the founders and captures a message about the people who helped make Northwest Oklahoma the place it is today.
“The vodka is 100 percent distilled from wheat. Obviously, we can’t grow sugar cane for the rum, but we are trying to grow all our own wheat for the vodka as well as wheat, corn, and rye for the whiskey,” said Shultz.
Sean Flinn said he just hopes folks don’t get too excited about the whiskey just yet.
“It takes time for whiskey,” he said, “and we don’t want to rush it. We have put a few barrels away and those are promising. When it’s ready, everyone is going to love it.”
Dead Parrot Rum and Schultz Vodka are available at Handcrafted Dynamic Wines & Spirits out of Tulsa and the company plans for their products to be distributed across Oklahoma and beyond.
“Our goals are big. We are very glad to be with Handcrafted and think they are a great partner for us. We are certainly looking for representation in the states that border Oklahoma,” said Swanson. “In the meantime, we are focused on getting the operations better and more efficient while having a little fun along the way.”
Though the distillery is located in Shattuck, Rock Creek is ready for customers to visit and promises an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at its operations.
“We are definitely going to roll out the red carpet for anyone that comes our way. Many of the big distilleries in Kentucky and other places have tours led by paid tour guides; not so here. You’ll get one of us that runs the business and makes the products. Plus with the recent changes to Oklahoma's laws we can sell out of the distillery. I promise you won't be disappointed,” said Swanson.
Email Sean Flinn at sean@rockcreekdistillery.com or call him at 713-483-4548.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.