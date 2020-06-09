Any market is better than no market at all, said organizers of the Tahlequah Farmers' Market Saturday.
The TFM Board of Directors has had to adapt after the first day of the season, April 4, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the setup is a little different, volunteers and vendors have found a way to bring fresh, locally-grown produce to town.
The drive-thru market saw 53 customers this past weekend - a stark difference from its usual number.
"We're used to having like an average of 600 people," said TFM President Marla Saeger. "I think it went pretty good, though. I'm very pleased."
The new system might seem useful to many, as customers can now order items online. As they arrive the morning of the market, they can turn from Morgan Street into the alley on the right side of Leoser Pavilion. Once there, customers don't even have to get out of their vehicles. They just give the volunteer waiting for them their order numbers, and their items are placed in their cars.
The online market each week opens at 5 p.m. Monday, and consumers have until 7 p.m. Thursday to place orders.
"That way it gives the vendors time to get their orders together, although they do get notice when an order is placed," said Saeger. "So they can kind of keep up with it through the week. We've been selling out, too, so you have to order early."
A link to the online market can be found at tahlequahfarmersmarket.org. Customers can choose to shop by products or by the vendor. While the new system does not allow for as many vendors, a wide variety of products is available for purchase, such as locally produced honey, various vegetables and greens, eggs, bread, and more.
Saeger said Maribel Sosa's tamales was the market's "big seller" last week.
While quick and efficient, the market is not quite the same for many volunteers, vendors and customers. It typically serves as a social gathering for farmers and crafters who set up under the pavilion. Music is usually part of the setup, and Saeger is also used to giving out free hugs.
"I'm the hugger in charge, and now I can't hug," she said. "That's always been my title."
The TFM board hopes to have an open-air market starting July 11, but that doesn't mean it will be back to normal.
"It's not going to be a social event," said Randy Hutchins, vice president. "We can't do that like we usually do. Hopefully one person per family; no kids. Just come in and get your stuff."
Details remain t be hashed out for the open-air market, which is subject to change if there is a surge in COVID-19 cases. Until then, people can shop online and pickup their orders between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. on Saturdays. For more information, visit tahlequahfarmersmarkets.org, or email tahlequahfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
