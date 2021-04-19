Melodies bounced off the bluffs surrounding Hanging Rock’s campgrounds before returning to earth Monday, when musicians and campers celebrated the inaugural Earth Note.
Gathered around the newly-built stage at Hanging Rock, locals and travelers set up lawn chairs to listen as performers serenaded them with vintage country tunes, blues favorites, and jam-band numbers. It was a friendly atmosphere, as many of the attendees knew one another from the resort’s annual Blue Note Roundup festival, which has been held for more than 30 years.
“It was kind of an idea that Kathy Tibbits, George [Gow] and I had,” said Horace Young, one of the organizers. “We had talked about doing a spring Blue Note, anyway, but we wanted to make it about something. Earth Day is the 22nd, so we said, ‘Let’s just call it Earth Note.’ So we’re doing this just to try and build awareness and we’ve had a couple of speakers come out.”
The brisk weather left festival goers reveling when the sun finally peaked out from behind the clouds above the Illinois River. When the shade returned, so did the jackets and blankets. Some sat around a campfire as they listened to the music, while others sought shelter, but kept their ears perked.
“A lot of people are listening from their camp sites, because it’s just so brutally cold,” said Tibbits, who said the conditions were a familiar feeling for Earth Day festivities. “I’ve never been to an Earth Day event that wasn’t windy, cold and raining.”
The site has become sort of a vacation home for the Blue Note-Earth Note regulars, although it’s changed in recent years. Previously, musicians would perform on a the back of a hay trailer, but Hanging Rock’s caretakers have since built a stage that Young said was perfect for performing, as were the environment’s tall bluffs bordering the grounds.
“Hanging Rock has always been here. Marcus [Olive] built this stage, which has got power, it’s got room and it’s for musicians,” Young said, adding that rocks encompassing the area improved the sound. “I think it improves the acoustics. You can walk way back toward the back of the camp, and it sounds just as good.”
People danced in front of the stage, sang along to the music, and cheered as performers finished their sets. On the lawn, music aficionados gossiped, enjoyed adult beverages, ate food and hung out despite the wind forcing them to bundle up. Some musicians came from their homes along the river, and other traveled from Tulsa and other cities.
“I think everyone here is well-mannered, kind and groovy,” Tibbits said. “You can trust everybody around you and not worry about anything.”
The festivities didn’t end when the last performer walked off the stage, either, as it’s common for attendees to gather around campfires for impromptu jam sessions.
“One really cool thing about the people who are here is that there is a very high concentration of musicians,” said Tibbits. “So the jam [Friday] night was wonderful, when we did a 7 p.m. drum circle. At night after the stage closes, anyone who still has any warmth left will be out jamming camp to camp, looking for fire, whiskey and tunes.”
After a successful event, the organizers plan to have another Earth Note in 2022. But before then, they’ll be working to get ready for the annual Blue Note Roundup, which is typically held the weekend after Labor Day.
