Beginning Aug. 1, Oklahoma 4-H families will see a fresh new web presence when they are going through the enrollment process. Oklahoma 4-H is moving to a new software called ZSuite to manage all online enrollment for both members and volunteers.
We are really excited to be able to offer our families a product that is so user friendly. What's really great is this is multi-tasking software. It does more than just enrollment. It also provides options for managing club records, event registration, online learning and recordkeeping.
A state marketing campaign for the new system will begin the middle of July. Families will begin seeing social media posts on the Oklahoma 4-H Facebook page and other social media platforms as well as county and state communications on how to enroll for the upcoming 4-H year.
"The Live Chat is a ZSuite feature. Families can get friendly help directly from the ZSuites support team during staffed hours or send them an email. The site also has a 'Help' feature which has easy-to-access resources. Families will continue to need an email address and password to create a family profile. Once logged in, the family will see features such as Newsletter, Announcements, Shared Files, a To-Do List, a Calendar of upcoming events and so much more. The family home page will be a great feature for organizing a family's 4-H experience.
On another note, Cherokee County Fair Books are available at the OSU Extension office.
For information about 4-H, financial management, nutrition, health, parenting or to schedule a program with the Family and Consumer Sciences Educator, contact me at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.