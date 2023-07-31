ROSE – A Cherokee National Treasure for graphic design, Dan Mink uses the imagery of his Cherokee ancestors to develop a visual identity for today’s Cherokee Nation.
His work is featured in a new exhibit at the Saline Courthouse Museum open to the public through Oct. 7.
“Dan Mink: Cherokee by Design” runs through Cherokee National Holiday, which is fitting since Mink is best known for the striking motifs he creates promoting the annual celebration that commemorates the signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution in 1839.
This year’s theme is “Building Our Nation, Strengthening Our Sovereignty,” honoring Cherokee Nation as a sovereign nation and reinforcing that Cherokees are a traditional people driving progress in a modern world and looking toward the future.
The exhibit includes insignias he created for key Cherokee Nation initiatives and legislation, along with other iconography celebrating Cherokee history, culture and community.
Examples of his work will be on display in the exhibit alongside memorabilia from his career. Visitors will also have the opportunity to purchase a 71st annual Cherokee National Holiday T-shirt onsite. You can also purchase the shirts at the Cherokee Nation Gift Shop in Tahlequah and online at www.CherokeeGiftShop.com.
The Saline Courthouse is the last of nine district courthouses built in the 1800s by the Cherokee Nation. After years of ongoing work to restore, preserve and modernize the structure, Cherokee Nation reopened the site in August 2020 as a cultural museum. The museum features historical and cultural exhibits relevant to the area and showcases different Cherokee artists throughout the year. It is located at 55870 S. 490 Road in Rose and open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For information on Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism, including museum operations, please call (877) 779-6977 or visit www.VisitCherokeeNation.com.
