New Extension educator back on familiar turf

With ties to the area, Garrett Ford moved from Georgia after graduation a month ago to begin his job as the new Cherokee County OSU Extension Office agriculture educator.
"I've always had family here, and I enjoyed coming here," said Ford, 23.
He moved to southwest Arkansas when he was 3 or 4 years old, when he would "help out" on his grandfather's farm. He's had family in Vian since his great-grandfather settled there, and his dad's siblings live in Sequoyah County, so he would often visit them during holidays and the summers.
Ford moved a bit as a kid, since his father was in the Air Force, but he mainly grew up in Georgia.
"There's a different aesthetic to the area. There's beauty and nature in both, but Oklahoma is still so rural, it's more aesthetic. Atlanta is booming and it affects the entire state in a way I'm not for," he said.
Due to a lack of space and finances, Ford didn't have livestock growing up. He began helping his grandmother with yard work and a garden when he was in middle and high school. Also while in high school, after he could drive, Ford started doing lawn maintenance for others, including planting items.
"I enjoyed working outside and in flower beds, and I realized I could go to school for that," he said. "I picked up a variety of jobs related to agriculture while in school."
From January to May 2020, Ford worked as an intern at the University of Georgia in Athens Extension office part time. A professor he really likes was an Extension educator.
"The virus caused an unprecedented time for Extension. I continued working remotely March to May," said Ford.
In May, Ford earned a Bachelor of Science in agriculture from UGA. He specialized in horticulture, which included specialty crops, fruits, vegetables, and ornamental trees, bushes and flowers.
Although he planned to wait to apply for jobs, something made him want to look at what was available.
"I applied for a couple of others, but some states went on a hiring freeze," Ford said.
Moving during a pandemic could have been worse, but Ford relocated to where he had family willing to help him. His six male cousins were in Vian to help him unload his belongings. His aunt had offered him a place to live until things settled down, so for now, he commutes to Tahlequah.
Ford views his position as ag educator as a public service, and he strives to give out factual information.
"People come in with things I've never heard of. I learn something new every time. It's never dull," he said.
Ford started at the Cherokee County Extension office on May 29 and has already taken a few interesting calls. He has been studying up on this region, as there are some differences between Cherokee County and Georgia.
"Geographically, this part of Oklahoma is similar to the Piedmont region I'm used to in Georgia. Here, there are more cattle and ornamentals, but it's similar. That was part of the appeal; it wasn't totally foreign," he said. "The cold hardiness is lower than in Georgia. Some different species grow here."
He has considered the fact that he is younger than most people would expect an ag educator to be.
"While I think formal education is important, it can't teach everything you need to know; you have to have some life experience," said Ford. "Being in the position I'm in, I should have all the answers. But the level of understanding is that I'm a kid fresh out of college."
Ford hopes to improve every day to serve the needs of local residents. He also wants to be a good representative of Cherokee County to the state Extension team.
"I want to come into the office every day and help someone solve a problem, and then represent them well when I have to," said Ford.
One thing Ford is looking forward to learning about is livestock operations.
The Cherokee County OSU Extension office used to have three main educators, with Carl Wallace running the 4-H program. When Wallace left to teach, Heather Winn stepped in to cover 4-H. Now, she and Ford will do youth education together. Roger Williams retired recently as ag educator.
"Given the current situation, there's not much going on. It puts a damper on the kids because the summer is a big time for 4-H events," said Ford.
Before they can have any 4-H or other events, Ford said they have need the go-ahead from OSU and the county commissioners.
In his free time, Ford enjoys gardening, spending time with family and his dog, fishing, hiking, and other physical activities. He's a fan of good-tasting coffee, too, but it has to be black.
Ford has been with his significant other, Connie, for nearly three years. They met through horticulture classes and traveled together in the UGA horticulture club.
She is wrapping up things in Georgia and will move to the area soon. Ford is hoping they'll move closer to Tahlequah.
"I'm looking forward to getting to know more people in the community. Hopefully, I make them proud," said Ford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.