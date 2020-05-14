Volunteers from across the country swept into Tahlequah last summer to build a home for Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity.
The organization works to build homes for those who qualify to give new owners a step up, not a hand out, and to improve the quality of their lives. Habitat's mission statement is "a world where everyone has a decent place to live."
During construction, new homeowner Ben VanSchuyver realized that volunteering was more than what most people would think.
"There are a lot of good people still out there helping other," said VanSchuyver. "I've met so many hard workers, very likable folks. I was so impressed by their dedication and unselfishness. The experience has humbled me and made me realize I need to do more to help out our community."
VanSchuyver said he had never really thought about owning his own home because he thought it was out of reach.
"I just can't believe this wonderful event is happening to me. I thought I was to be marginalized to Section 8 housing for the rest of my life. But thanks to Habitat for Humanity, the dream I dared not dream has come true for me," he said. "Projects like these bring hope to the world's humanity. There may be a future for humankind after all. The entire experience is just wonderful and has lifted my spirits more than I could have imagined."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.