Parents who expected to only have to make accommodations for their children through spring break had their plans changed when schools closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Many found themselves filling in the roles of educators, and even more so now, as students are distance-learning from home.
Morgan Cox has been working from home since spring break, and she's incorporated a life skill every day for her seventh-grader to learn, in between academic and art time. So far, they have baked from scratch with items on hand; made hand sanitizer and Cherokee beaded bracelets; learned "fun" information about taxes and numbers; done some gardening; and learned about household tools.
"It's random, I know, but it's been fun. Even she's been enjoying it," said Cox. "We bought baby chicks right when this started, so part of our outside time is taking them out for sunshine and cleaning their box."
Each of the six chicks has its own character, Cox said, and helps teach something.
"It's been a good distraction to everything that's been going on and being cooped up. We built a coop for them two weeks ago, but they aren't grown for it yet," she said.
Music has been a winner at Heather Taylor's house during this time. Her kids are in grades 6 and 9, and both are in bands at Tahlequah Public Schools.
"I've tried the educational learning and online zoos and stuff, but my kids are not having it. They are, however, getting their grades up to A's with the chance they are being given to do so," she said. "We're making candles this week. We've also been driving around town and outside of town for drivers ed."
Brandy Howard has high-schoolers who haven't needed her help yet, but her youngest is in kindergarten.
"We do sight words, reading, math flashcards, and hands-on science things, like growing our own yeast to make bread and starting a vegetable garden," said Howard.
The family is attempting to grow green beans, sweet corn, cauliflower, zucchini, red onion, cucumber, rainbow carrots, pumpkin, and spinach
"The weather has been crazy, so we haven't been able to plant them outside yet," she said.
Erynn Crittenden and her kindergartner have been experimenting with watercolors, taking "nature walks" in the backyard, and practicing reading and writing skills.
"We also use dice and decorative glass beads to practice our counting and math skills," said Crittenden.
Using sidewalk chalk and Nerf guns, Marisa Hambleton has been "making due and trying to keep her kids engaged and excited to be learning at home." She has a kindergartner and a 2-year-old in the Cherokee Nation Early Head Start Unit.
"We've been having fun with chalk to practice sight words and colors," she said. "We used Nerf guns, and whatever letter my kinder hit, he had to give me a word that began with that letter. The same concept for my 2-year-old, but with colors."
They've done lots of outside water play, as well.
For those looking to enrich their students' learning, the public libraries and local schools are posting links to free websites. With a library card, residents can access learning tools, ebooks, movies and more on the library district's website, https://eols.org/.
