New homestead exemption aids property owners

A new bill signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt will be a boon for many property owners, according to Cherokee County Assessor Marsha Trammel.
The bill updates the statutory income qualifier to claim additional an homestead exemption for the first time in 24 years.
According to a press release from the governor's office: "House Bill 1009 increases the statutory income qualifier to claim an additional homestead exemption from $20,000 to $25,000. The additional homestead reduces, by $1,000, the assessed valuation on the homestead of a homeowner whose gross household income is below the income qualifier limit."
Trammel said the new bill will help those who have lower incomes.
“It will be effective Jan. 1, 2022, I wanted to make sure when it would become effective, because a lot bills go into effect in November. In this case, we go January to January,” said Trammel. “They have file between Jan. 1 and March 15, unless they get a re-evaluation notice, and then they have 30 days from the date on the notice.”
Double homestead exemption is based on income, not age, and must be applied for annually. The double homestead exemption results in a savings ranging from $87 to $137 each year.
The bill was authored by Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton, who said he was thankful the measure was passed the Senate.
“The homestead exemption is a valuable tool to aid homeowners in lowering their property taxes and protecting themselves in the event their spouse dies. I’m glad we were able to expand the parameters of who qualifies for the exemption so more Oklahomans can take advantage of this benefit,” said Montgomery.
One-time federal disbursements, such as COVID-19 relief funds, are restricted from being included in the income calculation for the exemption.
“No stimulus money or COVID-19 money. That’s OK because that’s a one-time thing, but it includes everybody in the household. If I had a teenage granddaughter who was living in my household and she was working, you’d have to include her income also,” said Trammel.
When applying for homestead exemption, proof of income must be provided before March 15, or within 30 days if given a re-evaluation notice.
“Now through COVID-19, I took emailed incomes to make it easier for people, but I prefer them to come into the office so we can look at it right there,” Trammel said.
For more information or questions and concerns, call Trammel at 918-456-3201.
