On April 13, at the Indian Capital School Board Meeting in Tahlequah, Mark Walters, of Muldrow, took the oath of office as the Zone 3 board member.
Walters and his family want to thank all of the voters in the district who supported him in the recent election.
“There are so many who helped spread the word and believed in my message for the Vo-Tech, and I humbly appreciate it,” said Walters.
“I look forward to serving the school district as the newest member of the Indian Capital School Board.”
