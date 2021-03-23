The Indian Capital Technology Center in Tahlequah is offering a new class to help people better manage their money with a Financial Success for Adults course.
ICTC had been receiving requests from people looking for some type of financial literacy program. While the career-tech school offers some online classes on stock, bonds and investing, District Administrator April Murelio said she was excited when Jack Browning, the instructor, reached out to discuss teaching a class that goes beyond.
“It really takes an in-depth look at things adults need to be financially successful: understanding your mortgage, understanding your pay stub, looking at the stock market, truly understanding your 401K plan – all of those things that as adults we learn by experience and by making a lot of mistakes,” said Murelio. “So this class is designed to help people avoid those mistakes and just head right on into success.”
The goal is for students to have confidence in managing personal and family finances. They’ll have a framework for setting a budget that allows for a long-term savings plan, and will know how to establish and improve personal credit scores. Beyond that, the class will be geared toward each individual’s needs.
“It’s something we do pretty much in general with all of our classes, but this one I was very excited to hear he’s open to doing that, because the knowledge he’s going to be able to provide these folks – the tips, the tricks, and all of that – is just so valuable,” said Murelio.
Students will be able to learn about auto and home loans to understand what they can afford. They will be able to maximize the use of tax-advantage savings vehicles, and will learn how to minimize fees, interest charges, and penalties with banking and credit institutions. They might learn a thing or two about building wealth, too.
The instructor prefers students who join to have a high school diploma or a GED.
“Most of our classes are 18 and older,” said Murelio. “There may be some exceptions we can make for younger students, but I think this class is probably better-suited for that 18-and-older category. I wish I had this knowledge when I was 18 years old.”
There are no certificates to gain, but the class is perfect for people to build their financial knowledge off of, and it’s possible topics from the course could expand into more detailed classes wherein a student could receive some type of certification.
“It’s such a great foundation, not only for the people who take it, but just for us in terms of programming,” said Murelio. “There are so many different directions we can go with this."
The class will start Aug. 3, and run for 15 sessions every Tuesday and Thursday, 6 to 9 p.m. The class was originally supposed to start this month, but the dates were pushed back to allow for more participation.
Mike Meigs, specialist at ICTC, expects the class to grow with time.
“It takes a little while for these programs to pick up steam, and it takes a little while for people to get the word that we offer these things,” said Meigs. “Once they catch on, we’ll get a few people that start coming, and then more and more people will come."
Check it out
To register for the Financial Success for Adult class at ICTC, visit ictctech.coursestorm.com, or call 918-708-3696. For more information on program offered at the Tahlequah campus, call 918-456-2594.
