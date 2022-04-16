On April 14, Keys Public Schools swore in Beth Brandt to serve on the Board of Education.
For the 2022-2023 school year, Radean Foreman will serve as president, Brandt as vice president, and Rick Patrick as clerk.
The district divides its teachers into two categories based on contracts: career and temporary. Temporary contracts need to be renewed from year-to-year. Last month, TPS addressed career teachers, and this month, the district renewed its temporary contracts. For their first three years, teachers are placed on temporary contracts, which is the district's probationary period. Retired teachers who return to work are also placed on temporary contracts.
"That ends at the end of the year. For them to come back, the board has to offer them a contract. If you are a career teacher, you are in a continuing contract and the board takes no action on you," said Vol Woods, KPS superintendent.
All teachers placed on a temporary contract were offered to return for next year.
KPS hired Austin Kruz Lynch to serve as the high school's girls' basketball coach for the 2022-2023 school year. The board accepted the resignation letters for Kathy Dunn-Clark, who served as district school nurse, and Spanish teacher Emily Kuykendall.
The district is taking applications for anyone who can teach a foreign language.
The board passed purchase orders 553 through 619 and warrants 1674 through 1884 from the general fund; purchase orders 49 through 51 and warrants 28 through 30 from building fund; and purchase order 4 and warrant 3 from the bond fund.
Accountant Kevin Dudley will serve as school treasurer and provide payroll service for the 2022-2023 school year, and Tom Cameron & Associates will provide federal program services during that time. Weaver Drug testing lab won a contract renewal for its services.
What's next
The next Keys Public Schools Board of Education will be held Thursday, May 12, at 6 p.m. at the high school.
