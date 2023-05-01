The swearing-in of newly elected Tahlequah city officials, which included the mayor’s position, took place in the Council Chamber on Monday, May 1.
Judge Rachel Dallis led the officials in their oaths: Mayor Suzanne Myers, Ward 2 Councilor Stephen Highers. reelected to a second term, and New Ward 4 Councilor Josh Allen.
Special guest Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Hoskins Jr. spoke to the group.
“This is an important city in our reservation,” he said. “The capital city whose history is inextricably linked because it is one in the same... [its] success means success for the Cherokee Nation.”
Hoskins addressed Myers with words of support for the next four years, speaking of the work of economic development, making improvements big and small to the community, and real-time immediate improvements and success.
“Knowing you, and understanding your vision for this city, I know that’s going to continue,” said Hoskins. “None of what we see in Tahlequah happens by accident; it happens through leadership, and Suzanne, we wish you success as mayor, and we want the city to enjoy success. When all of that happens, we know the Cherokee Nation will experience a great deal of continued success.”
A delegate to the Cherokee Nation and director of government relations, Kimberly Teehee, presented a handwoven blanket to Myers.
In her inaugural speech, Myers related her habit as a child of always getting nervous and scared when it came time to go for a test or show off what she could do in cheer.
“So this morning, I thought, do I really have to go? Is this what’s next? and I’m here, and I’m excited and I couldn’t think [of anyplace] I’d rather be than here today,” said Myers.
Myers thanked the many people who supported her in the bid for mayor. Prior to consideration of the position, she said, had no political aspirations and declared she still doesn’t.
“I do have an agenda, and that’s to do the absolute best job that can be accomplished with a team of council members, city workers, and myself,” said Myers. “I can say my agenda is to work hard, gather the facts, consult with those who have experience in areas I don’t have, and to work together to make decisions for [this city as a whole].”
Myers said she wants to create a climate and culture of transparency, collaboration, and strengthening communication and cooperation with community partners, and to rarely use the words “I” or “me.”
She said her role models over the past 34 years gave her a firm foundation of how to work with others in making the best decisions. Myers encouraged the community to lend their talents and insights, because the administration cannot do the job alone.
“I will not let my pride, my stubbornness, or my ego stand in the way of always doing what is best for you,” said Myers. “In return – this isn’t a one-way street, guys – I ask you to be patient with this administration while you provide input, resources, and some cases, your talent, to determine the best course of action for this administration.”
Josh Allen, newly elected councilor for Ward 4, spoke of why he decided to run for the office. Allen is band director for Tahlequah Public Schools over grades 6-12. Next year, he will be moving over to the elementary school. Allen is also an associate pastor of Love Light Christian Center in Tahlequah.
“I love Tahlequah and wanted to make a difference, to do everything I can to keep us moving forward,” said Allen. “We are on a big precipice of growth in Tahlequah. There’s a lot of potential for growth. I ran on the homeless problem, and I have a big heart for that. And unity is what we need to start with.”
Allen’s wife, Ginger, and son Isaac, stood with him as he was sworn in.
Stephens Highers, returning councilor for Ward 2, expressed his excitement at continuing to work on the future of Tahlequah.
The fire department was represented at the swearing-in, with some being called out on an emergency call right after Myers began her acceptance speech. Joe Enlow, captain and union president, spoke of what he anticipates with Myers’ administration.
“I’m looking forward to working with the [new administration],” said Enlow. “As long of everybody comes in with open ears and open minds, we’ll be fine.”
