Tahlequah’s new mayor, Suzanne Myers, presided over her first council meeting on Monday, May 1, and the future of two key city positions topped the agenda.
An executive session was called to discuss the employment of Alan Chapman as finance director. During the April 3 meeting, Chapman’s move from city administrator to finance director was approved. Once back in session, the councilors took no action on the matter.
In that same executive session, Ray Hammons, city inspector, was appointed interim city administrator, with a stipend of $4,000 per month. Hammons will continue his job as city inspector alongside his new duties as city administrator.
“I’m confident that Ray will be a great transition leader for the city,” said Ward 4 Councilor Stephen Highers. “He will give vital and practical advice and guidance as an experienced, tenured city employee, which will be essential as we navigate the next couple of months during the search for a permanent city administrator.”
A discussion ensued on the contract for services by 31 Dynamic Group LLC, for grantwriting services relating to the Community Development Block Grant. The matter was tabled until more information on administrative fees is received, and a comparison made of this proposed contract and others in the past.
Action to authorize the mayor to sign a lease agreement with Northeastern State University for future parking at 113 Spring St. was tabled.
“Us spending money on property that is not our own – I thought we considered that a no no,” said Ward 2 Councilor Keith Baker.
“We would be renting this facility for 25 years for $25. The exchange would be we would build the parking structure and [NSU] would let us use it,” said Tannehill. “At the end of that 25 years, NSU would have the option to renew this contract or not.”
A school zone along Seminary Avenue from the 500 block to 1000 block was approved for the timeframe of 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Action to award the contract for $262,922 for 27 signs and one prototype for the Wayfinding Project stalled. More information was requested regarding the prices of the signage in other towns. Concerns were voiced that 50% of the money would be pulled from the hotel/motel fund.
“That’s a lot of money to spend on signs,” said Ward 4 Councilor Josh Allen. “To me, there are a lot more pressing needs to use a quarter of a million dollars for.”
An ordinance was presented for discussion to close a portion of Wilcox Circle in a part of the Cherry Springs Estate. An applicant is requesting this and a vacating of the street for the general purpose of fronting five lots off of Ballentine. Several members of the subdivision and a representative of Cherokee Nation said they had not received notice of the action and expressed concerns that the values of the golf course and existing homes would be affected. No action was taken.
Monthly reports from the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, Tourism, and Tahlequah Main Street were heard.
Nathan Reed, CEO and president of the chamber, reported that sponsorships will be going live this month. The next monthly meetup will be Friday, May 5 at 8 a.m. at Lift Coffee Bar. An honor graduate event will be held next week. The chamber partners a local business with a student from the top 10% in the graduating class, including Sequoyah High School.
A report from Tourism by Gena McPhail informed the council that three times the amount of crawfish was ordered for this year’s event, and they sold out.
Jamie Hale, director of Tahlequah Main Street Association, reported the Red Fern Festival was a great success, with higher numbers attending than expected. Better numbers from the event will be ready for next month’s council report.
Chris Armstrong, solid waste supervisor, brought up for discussion a proposal to offer a subscription service for Cherokee County residents that live along the city’s garbage pickup routes.
Highers was appointed as president of the council.
What’s next
A special Tahlequah City Council meeting will be held May 15 at 5:30 p.m.
