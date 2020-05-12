NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Facing a laptop computer on his lawn, with his family watching from a distance, Michael Denner became a real officer in the U.S. Navy in a virtual ceremony last Sunday.
Denner, 22, certainly didn’t imagine this ending when he started the ROTC program four years ago at Norwich University in Vermont. Even though the ceremony was “inconvenient,” due to social distancing, he said he was grateful to have something.
Denner donned his “choker whites,” the dress uniform worn by the Navy, and lined up on his front lawn with his family.
His swearing-in took place over GoToMeeting, a videoconferencing platform, with Cmdr. Cameron Ratkovic delivering the oath. His parents then pinned his shoulders, and his younger brother, Thomas, placed the cap on his head.
Denner gave his first salute to U.S. Army National Guard Spc. John Brutzman, whom he met at Norwich.
A day earlier, Denner honored a tradition dating to the 19th century when he mailed an overnight package containing a silver dollar for Brutzman to open at the ceremony. The gift shows appreciation for someone who serves as a mentor.
Looking back, Denner said the classes of 1917 and ’18 had it worse. Facing the Spanish flu, they took their commissions early and went to Europe to fight in World War I.
Denner said he was “inspired” to join the Navy by his late grandfathers who served in the Army, one during World War II and the other during the Korean War.
Denner joined the battalion during the second semester of freshman year at Norwich. Through the ROTC program, he trained on a weekly basis and completed a series of exercises at the naval base in Newport, Rhode Island.
Denner said he loved growing up on the coast.
“I’ve always been around that rich sea heritage,” he said. “There’s something about being on the bow of the ship as the waves crash over the bow that really does it for me. It’s also being a part of that ship, knowing I’m serving on it and a part of what makes it go.”
Next month, Denner will ship off to San Diego, California, for training on the USS Makin Island. He will be required to quarantine for two weeks as a precaution, but after that he’ll work to earn his surface warfare officer pin and accompanying qualifications.
Though Denner technically graduated Saturday, Norwich University postponed its commencement exercises until September. He said he hopes to fly home to attend.
Heather Alterisio writes for the Daily News of Newburyport, Massachusetts. Reach her at halterisio@newburyportnews.com.
