The United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians celebrated a new housing addition in Tahlequah Tuesday, as the tribe has finished its work on 10 new homes for its members.
The Coosa Wattee Addition has been in the works for a little over a year, after the UKB broke ground on the five-acre parcel in December 2020. It features two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes, meant to house exclusively Keetoowahs.
“The Housing staff has worked extremely hard to put this project together to provide much-needed housing in this area. We are looking forward to more projects such as this one in the future,” said Nancy McCause, UKB Housing director.
The UKB Housing Department assists people with a variety of services, including mortgage and rental, rehabilitation and storm shelter assistance. However, this is the first housing addition of its kind in UKB Housing history.
"What this represents is a $2.5 million investment in our community," said Chief Joe Bunch.
Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron said she is excited to have a new neighborhood in town.
“Tahlequah is a community made up of all these little neighborhoods, and it’s so exciting to welcome a new neighborhood – to become part of our community and be part of who we are,” she said. “We look forward to watching as this community becomes home to so many.”
Keetoowah families have long held claim to this area, but the tribe first migrated to the Arkansas area, before eventually moving to Indian Territory. Ernestine Berry, tribal historian and John Hair Cultural Center Museum director, said one of the areas the tribe left in the East was called Coosawatte.
“So the Housing department decided to adopt that name for this housing development here, to honor those people who came through hardship and through many trials to forge a new life for themselves in the Arkansas territory,” Berry said. “That’s why we call this Coosa Wattee, for those people who were there and carried forward the Keetoowah names.”
The new homes each include a refrigerator, with select homes also featuring a dishwasher.
Check it out
An open house will take place for those interested in touring the addition and submitting an application on Wednesday, from 1 to 4 p.m. Applicants will be graded on a point-based system before finalists are selected by the UKB Housing Committee. For more information about UKB housing, call 918-871-2773.
