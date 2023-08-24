The new director of the NSU Fitness Center has been in Tahlequah 15 years, after moving to town from the extreme southwest corner of the state. And he's already generating some innovative ideas.
Bloodworth worked as a private fitness instructor for five years, using the FIT facilities, prior to his being hired three weeks ago.
“I got into [fitness] later in life. I didn’t play any sports in school and in my senior year, a couple buddies dragged me into a weight room and I started working out with them,” said Bloodworth.
After a few years, he discovered CrossFit, a higher intensity of fitness that created a competitive sports style, said Bloodworth. He started traveling and doing competitive CrossFit, and participants can win money in these competitions.
“I got injured in my mid-20s,” said Bloodworth. “I was not sleeping properly, or eating properly, and I was not taking care of my body outside of the gym.”
Bloodworth would work out in the gym as hard as possible, and he injured his back. In 2016, after years of pain and being told by a doctor that he would need surgery, he started researching alternative treatments. He found “The Active Life," a company founded by Sean Pastuch.
“I sought them out and [Pastuch] would call me and set me up with workout sessions,” said Bloodworth. “I told him that I’m hurt and can’t work out, and he told me, 'No, you can work out, you just have to do it differently.'”
He had held the belief that if he couldn’t do what all his buddies were doing, he couldn’t do anything. But then, he realized it wasn’t true. After years of being in pain, six months into working with Pastuch, he felt amazing.
“I just progressed from there, and began slowly rebuilding my body,” said Bloodworth. “Long story short, at 37, I’m in better shape than [I’ve ever been], with no surgery, and no pain.”
Three out of four people have some type of herniated disc, bulging disc, or back injury like his, said Bloodworth.
“But with corrective exercises, you alleviate the pressure on that area, and you strengthen all the muscle groups surrounding that area so that weak point has strength to draw upon,” said Bloodworth. “And eventually the swelling goes down, and suddenly, without surgery, you’re fine again.”
Bloodworth was a unique case, he added. Some people have injuries that are beyond repair, and they do need surgery.
“I’m glad that I rolled the dice on that one and said surgery doesn’t sound like a great option for me right now and reached out,” said Bloodworth.
But that was what brought him to realize there are more people with the same situations, and they need help. Bloodworth stayed with “The Active Life” company and received his first certification for corrective exercise. That's how he started training people and finding answers on how they could address their pain.
As far as how seniors can be helped to get into a program that fits their physical needs, Bloodworth said they need to be given the lowest exercise dose.
First, Bloodworth sits down with them and assesses their needs. If they are having pain in their back, for example, it could be because the person’s ankles have limited mobility. With knee pain, it could be a hip or ankle causing the pain.
“We get that stuff balanced out and all the pain goes away,” said Bloodworth. “But you have to add strength to all that. You find the lowest effective dose that allows them to ease into it.”
As director of The Fit, Bloodworth does not work personally with a new member. When first looking into joining, a person sits down with Bloodworth and does a consultation for free.
“I will put you in something that we have going on here – like we have a variety of training options – or I’ll put you with a trainer,” said Bloodworth. “We have many awesome trainers here.”
Bloodworth talked of what he would like to bring to this new job.
“My philosophy is the gym is for everyone,” said Bloodworth. “It’s also a place for those who are 60, 65, or above. This space is for them as well as anyone else.”
Putting people in play who can help everyone experience this gym to the best of their abilities is his biggest goal, said Bloodworth.
“I want everyone to feel at home,” said Bloodworth.
His main philosophy is that if he has people he can trust working at The Fit, then he can concentrate on his job. Bloodworth believes all of the trainers at the gym are excellent.
“[For example], John Lee [a trainer at the gym], he could watch my dogs, I trust him that much,” said Bloodworth.
And that's saying something. Bloodworth has been married 10 years to Brittany, who works as an administrative assistant for Tanya Jones, Tahlequah Public Schools superintendent. They have four dogs: the yellow lab, black lab, pit bulldog and Australian shepherd keep them very busy.
