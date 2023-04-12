The Northeastern State University Police Department is investigating a vandalism that occurred Monday, April 10, across campus, with the primary target appearing to be the new NSU stainless steel letters recently installed at the Bill Willis parking lot.
According to NSU police reports, on the morning of April 11, the Greek fraternity letters "Kappa Sigma" were found to have been spray-painted on the new NSU sign, on the east side of the CASE building and the Haskell Hall sign.
It was reported "Kappa Sigma" was spelled incorrectly, and that Sigma had two “G's” instead of one.
University police spoke with the Kappa Sigma president, who reportedly said he didn’t believe anyone in the fraternity would have vandalized the signs. He added that he was unaware of any reason other fraternities would have defaced anything with their names.
Several photos of the vandalism have been posted and shared on various social media sites.
Students with information are advised to reach out to Katie Cochran, NSU student engagement associate director, via email at cochra52@nsuok.edu, or call the university police at 918-444-2468.
