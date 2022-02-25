New NSU program focuses on helping adults with careers

Northeastern State University has a new opportunity to assist adults in Northeast Oklahoma with their educational goals, after the university received a grant from the U.S. Department of Education Educational Opportunity Centers.
The program is for adults 19 and older looking to enter the workforce, earn college credits or a GED. Dan Mabery, vice president of university relations, said NSU will help people get into a technology or career school, find a four-year or two-year college to attend, or gain a high school equivalency.
“Truly, it’s really a grant program that will help folks enter the workforce,” he said.
The program is aimed at those either considered in the low-income population, a first-generation student, or a veteran. Applicants must live within NSU’s 17-county service area, including Adair, Cherokee, Coal, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Hughes, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, OkFuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Sequoyah, and Wagoner counties.
“We help individuals navigate the post-secondary educational system, including obtaining and paying for GED prep-classes and testing, ACT prep-classes testing, filling out the FAFSA and other scholarship applications, choosing a career/technology or college to attend based on the individuals goals or a career assessment, and admissions and enrollment to the school of their choice,” said Nikki Rader, program director. “We also offer financial literacy and college/career 101 one-on-one guidance, classes, workshops, and events.”
The program will primarily be based on NSU’s Tahlequah campus, with one satellite location on the Muskogee campus. NSU can offer the service to 850 people from around the area, with about 500 adults receiving assistance in the first year.
Mabery said the program is not meant to recruit individuals to any specific college.
“So while this is housed here at NSU, if you go through program, we’re not driving you only to NSU,” he said. “We are driving you to any college of your choice or to any GED program of your choice. At the end of the day, we hope you seek the services and then apply them toward your goal, wherever that may be.”
Check it out
To get involved with the EOC grant, call 918-444-2117, or go online and fill out the application at https://botform.compansol.com/220283766071859.
