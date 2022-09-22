Members of Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country's recent volunteer training class were sworn in as officers of the court by Judge T. Luke Barteaux, after they completed the required 30 hours of classroom training and six hours of courtroom observation. The newly certified child advocates have accepted cases in Cherokee County District Court and Cherokee Nation Court. From left are: LaVarta Scott, Dr. Melinda Greer, and Ada Cannonie.
featured
New officers sworn into CASA
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- POLICE BEAT 9-16-22: Son assaults mom because he wants to return to Texas rather than spend night in Tahlequah
- Meeting attendees complain about ag facility delays, demand transparency from commissioners
- Barbecue contest to support Special Olympics
- Several spooky, family friendly events planned for Halloween
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 9-20-22: Two jailed after deputies unearth thefts
- DAILY LOG 9-18-22
- Pickleball players celebrate success of first tournament
- DAILY LOG 9-20-22:
- POLICE BEAT 9-21-22: Abuse of alcohol by locals keeps cops busy
- Lowrey student recieves Oklahoma Junior Miss U.S. Agriculture title
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.