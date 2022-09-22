New officers sworn into CASA

New CASA officers sworn in

Members of Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country's recent volunteer training class were sworn in as officers of the court by Judge T. Luke Barteaux, after they completed the required 30 hours of classroom training and six hours of courtroom observation. The newly certified child advocates have accepted cases in Cherokee County District Court and Cherokee Nation Court. From left are: LaVarta Scott, Dr. Melinda Greer, and Ada Cannonie.