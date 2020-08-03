NORMAN, Oklahoma – An online option that will allow adults 50 and above living in Oklahoma to participate in noncredit courses, with topics ranging from national security issues to “The Haunts of Elvis Presley,” has been launched by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Oklahoma.
The virtual option, offered on Zoom, will allow members to participate in classes while practicing social distancing.
By offering courses online, those living outside the metro area can more easily participate, said Chris Elliott, OLLI at OU director.
“By offering most of our courses via Zoom, adult learners across the state now have the opportunity to take advantage of the OLLI at OU program from the comfort of their own homes,” said Elliott.
OLLI courses, taught by some of OU’s most popular instructors, cover everything from history, music, language and technology to religion and politics.
New courses coming this fall include “Issues in International Security,” “The Haunts of Elvis Presley” and “Fundamentals of iOS,” led by Chris Sartorious, Kalyn Prince and Jeremy Hessman, respectively.
“I’ve always said the OLLI at OU program has something for everyone,” said Elliott. “The courses we’re offering this fall are no exception. They represent the diversity of courses offered through the University of Oklahoma.”
Students must be an OLLI member to participate in the classes. Annual membership is $50. To become a member, or for more information about OLLI at OU, visit pacs.ou.edu/olli.
