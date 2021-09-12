OKLAHOMA CITY -- A new pesticide is now available to farmers as an aid in the fight against feral hogs. On Aug. 5, HogStop Oral Contraceptive Formulation was registered with the Oklahoma Dept. of Agriculture, Food and Forestry. HogStop claims to decrease the fertility of male feral hogs by reducing sperm count.
Male feral hog fertility is reduced within five days of consumption of the contraceptive bait and maintained for at least 30 days after five feedings. HogStop is a non-fatal bait and will not kill hogs or non-target animals upon consumption.
"We are excited to be able to offer HogStop as an option to our farmers and ranchers," said Secretary Blayne Arthur. "This product offers a new way for Oklahomans to partner with our team as we work to protect farmland and eliminate the feral hog population within our state."
HogStop should only be used in hog feeders with a minimum of 17 lbs. total lid weight to limit interaction with non-target animals. Feeders should be checked every two to four days to monitor consumption of bait and replenish as needed. For best results, bait should be made available to hogs continuously.
HogStop may be harmful to humans if swallowed and dust from the bait may cause eye and respiratory irritation. Gloves should be worn when handling. Feral hogs affected by HogStop pose no additional health risks when consumed by humans.
