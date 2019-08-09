OKLAHOMA CITY – Significant changes to SoonerCare's out-of-state services policies will take effect Sept. 1, impacting members seeking specialty medical care outside of Oklahoma.
Medical care that currently requires a prior authorization from SoonerCare will have new documentation requirements for approval that must be received 10 days prior to the medical service, except for true medical emergencies, or it will be denied. The provider performing the service will also have to be contracted with SoonerCare.
Medical staff at the Oklahoma Health Care Authority have constructed a list of providers outside of Oklahoma that are contracted with the agency and can provide care for complex medical services that are not available in-state.
SoonerCare members will no longer be able to self-refer to out-of-state providers. All requests for out-of-state services must be submitted by a contracted provider. If the member does not receive approval from SoonerCare, members may be responsible for the costs of the services.
"Until we receive requests for reimbursement for meals, travel and lodging, SoonerCare typically does not know beforehand if a member is receiving their specialty care out of state," said OHCA Senior Medical Director Dr. Robert Evans. "That meant we could not always ensure our members were receiving the best care for their medical needs or control the costs of their services, which is part of the prior authorization process. With these rule changes, we will be able to monitor the care our members receive, as well as keep costs down by making sure providers are vetted through our regular enrollment process and agree to our state's rates."
The policy revisions define coverage and reimbursement for out-of-state services for SoonerCare members. They also spell out provider participation and prior authorization requirements including medical records requests for out-of-state providers.
"It is also important for our members who live in border communities in Oklahoma to know that if they go to see their primary care doctor, for instance, who practices in Texas or Arkansas within 50 miles of the border, they will still be able to see that doctor, as long as the doctor is contracted with SoonerCare," said Evans. "If they travel out of state to see family and end up in the emergency room, as long as it is medically necessary, SoonerCare will cover them, as well. Only those specialized medical services regularly requiring prior authorization are subject to more careful control."
The agency is moving away from single-case agreements with non-contracted providers. SoonerCare members currently receiving out-of-state services through these agreements are being transitioned to regularly-contracted SoonerCare providers who agency medical staff have determined provide the same level of care.
"The agency understands that a number of our members have very complex medical needs and we are dedicated to ensuring our members currently receiving care outside of Oklahoma have a warm, sensitive transition to a new, in-network provider," said Becky Pasternik-Ikard, OHCA CEO. "Our medical staff has worked tirelessly to identify facilities and providers who will continue the level of care our members deserve."
In 2019, the Oklahoma legislature passed HB 2341 which limited SoonerCare members' services to in-state providers when possible. The Sept. 1 changes to OOS services will allow OHCA to maintain compliance with federal and state regulations.
SoonerCare members who have questions about these changes should contact the SoonerCare Helpline at 800-987-7767 or visit okhca.org/OOSmembers.
