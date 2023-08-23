Northeastern State University’s new president started his new job Aug. 1, setting off on the drive to Oklahoma from Michigan the Sunday before his first day at work, and right after his older son helped win a baseball tournament.
Both personal and professional reasons helped make the decision for Rodney Hanley to take the job at NSU.
“When you look at what’s happening with universities across the United States, everybody is struggling for enrollment, and a lot of regional institutions are under duress,” Hanley said. “And that’s across the U.S.”
While considering different positions, Hanley said he looked into the foundational underpinnings of NSU. He saw NSU had a very healthy foundation.
“That doesn’t mean there aren’t challenges to overcome, or some of those enrollment pressures aren’t going to impact our institution,” Hanley said.
What he saw was a foundation that has international recruiting, and which takes seriously the outreach and support of first-generation college students.
Another aspect of NSU that got his attention is it serves a diverse population. All the institutions Hanley has worked for had very strong outreach to these populations. In Canada, it was the aboriginal peoples, the Native Americans in the U.S, and during a short time, he was a provost at a historically black college in Nashville.
“Reaching out to populations that are historically overlooked by higher education was very important to me,” Hanley said.
Hanley is married to Sara Gunhus-Hanley, who previously worked with Alzheimer’s patients as an activity director. Gunhus-Hanley likes working with elderly people and assisted living, said Hanley.
They have two sons. Both attend public schools in Tahlequah. The oldest, Harry, is involved in baseball. Coming to a place where baseball is strong, like Tahlequah, was important to the family. The youngest, Edward, is involved in theater and there is an active community here for children, said Hanley.
“[Edward] got cast in his very first play, ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’, in the lead role [when he was 10],” Hanley said. “Here he was, never been in a play before, [standing] in front of an auditorium full of people, and he sang a couple of solos.”
In response to the question of how critical race theory is being banned in the U.S., Hanley spoke to what he believes is important in this question. In every university that is accredited, the academics emanate from the faculty, and is not a top-down system dictated by administration.
“A faculty member, a professor who is in charge of a class, they determine the content in that class,” Hanley said.
If there are rules and regulations put in place by the state, a university has an obligation to adhere to what the state has done.
“It’s certainly a hot button on a national level, in certain states, and it’s obviously something we will pay attention to going forward,” Hanley said. “We also have to adhere to the accreditation standards the higher learning commission puts in place.”
As a biologist by training, one of the things Hanley finds interesting is that every once in a while, when an idea is commonly accepted, someone comes along and pokes at it.
“To me, that’s exciting. Now, whether they are right or wrong, that’s where the scientific process comes into play. And that’s what should happen at an institution of learning,” Hanley said.
Students come into a college or university believing one side of an issue or another. What a learning institution wants to do is engage those students in intellectual dialogue so pre-established notions can be tested in some way, Hanley said.
“They might come away [from the debate] unsatisfied, or come away with a different perspective that they never would have had otherwise,” Hanley said.
One of things Hanley is determined to do is not relitigate decisions Steve Turner, the former president, made in the past. Hanley has the same staff that worked in the president’s office with Turner.
“I’m a believer that it’s good to have folks who have an institutional memory,” Hanley said. “As I look at the institution and I’m trying to figure out the landscape, what I’m most concerned about right now is learning where the challenges are.”
Hanley said his focus at present is how enrollment challenges are going to impact the budget, and how this year’s enrollment compares to last year’s numbers.
“Now, what would I change?” Hanley asked. “Well, if I could wave my magic wand, I would have an undefeated football team. But Rome wasn’t built in a day and we will continue the construction process.”
As a baseball fan, Hanley is excited about the hiring of the new baseball coach, Sunny Galloway.
“[He’s] one of the ‘winning-ist’ coaches in the history of the NCAA,” Hanley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.