New president, plans set for Friends of the Library

The Friends of the Library met on Aug. 10 to plan out the year ahead and its continued support of the Tahlequah Public Library.
New President Carol Lee detailed what was discussed at the Wednesday morning meeting.
"We're trying to make a roadmap for this upcoming year," said Lee. "We will possibly be forming a committee to review bylaws."
The group is looking to help with an author event scheduled for the end of September, as well as establishing a contact email for authors to promote their books.
"We've also helped purchase a microfiche reader," said Lee. "[The library has] gotten it up and running and it's going to be a great resource for people doing research. They've needed on for a long time, so the Friends decided to fund this."
Lee said the group has dicussed fundraising.
"Possibly [we'll have] a chili cook-off, but we're looking for more," said Lee.
Building up attendance is another goal for the Friends.
"We're trying to get people of all ages to support the library," said Lee.
Check it out
Lee directed those interested in joining the Friends of the Library to come to its Sept. 7 meeting at 10 a.m. in the Rawls Room of the Tahlequah Public Library.
