Parents go to great lengths to keep their children safe at school, but when it's time for college, safety becomes the child's responsibility.
The Northeastern State University Police Department is staffed with state-certified police officers who have the same powers of arrest and law enforcement authority as municipal and county officers. And for the past few years, campus crime has been very low.
According to the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistic Act, the numbers on crimes at NSU have remained low since 2016.
"Arrests" - or tickets for weapons, drugs, and alcohol - were low in 2016 and 2018. In 2017, the number was up due to a large party on campus. NSU Police Capt. JamesBell said 12 or 13 students were issued citations at that party.
Bell said the department tries to educate students on crime prevention and extra steps to take.
"As far as our campus being safe, I have to say it absolutely is. We have very few violent crimes," said Bell. "A lot of what we deal with is crimes of opportunity."
NSU officers work with state, tribal and local law enforcement authorities to investigate crimes near or on campus. Major incidents on campus are investigated in conjunction with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
NSUPD has jurisdiction in the city of Tahlequah through a Police Services Agreement. There are always officers on duty who can be reached through the 24-hour dispatch center.
During orientation, students are advised to download Omnigo Community, a public safety mobile app that allows users to contact the NSUPD and transmits the caller's location.
Students can contact the department via voice or text and can send images or videos to the dispatcher. The app contains emergency procedures, a crime map, and a friend watch.
Text messages can be sent anonymously.
Officers encourage students to call them if they don't feel comfortable walking at night. An officer will escort them to their campus destination.
Rape Aggression Defense Classes - RAD - is also offered. The classes include a self-defense course for women. The RAD system is offered to as few as five people at a time.
Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter Evacuate – ALICE – is a course taught by officers to non-police personnel to prepare them to participate in their own survival and help others to safety in a violent incident before help arrives. Students are taught to reporting methods, locking methods, barricading doors, countering techniques, safe evacuation, and how to recognize and report people needing behavioral intervention.
Bell said the biggest crime the school faces is theft of unattended property.
"Usually when someone leaves a laptop in the library and they come back a few hours later, it's gone," he said. "We don't see a lot of car burglaries. It's been about three or four years since a vehicle was broken into where someone busted the glass to get in."
In 2018, there were a total of 19,327 dispatched calls to NSUPD. Bell said even though that seems like a high number, it's relatively normal. There were 134 reported crimes and 679 incidents reported.
The Clery report shows in student housing at NSU, there was one report of rape in 2016 and no reports in 2017 or 2018. However, in all three years, there were six reports of fondling.
A new study shows that Oklahoma State University is ranked to be the least safe college in the state, with .59 violent crimes per 100,000 students. Oklahoma City Community College is the safest campus in the state, with just .08.
NSUPD cautions students to always be aware of their surroundings, keep doors locked, and keep their contact information in mobile phones.
