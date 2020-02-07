New Rotary Club members

The Rotary Club of Tahlequah/Cherokee County inducted two new members on Feb. 3: Gary Jackson, publisher of the Tahlequah Daily Press, and Crosby Caughron, director at the new Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center. From left are: Jackson, Caughron, and Rotary President Wayne Coldwell.

