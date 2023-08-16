Tahlequah Public Schools held open houses Monday, Aug. 15, for all seven sites, with students and parents alike getting ready for the year of learning that awaits them.
According to Tahlequah High School Principal Natalie Cloud, the turnout for the open house this year was a lot larger than it has been in the recent past.
“It was great. I cannot remember a time when we have ever had so many parents and students in our buildings,” said Cloud.
Cloud said THS takes part in the districtwide open house event, as school officials and staff want students to be comfortable on the first day of classes. This is especially important for incoming students who will be in the freshmen class, as they will be in a completely new environment from that of the middle school.
Even though the event helps boost student confidence, Cloud said it also lends a hand to guardians, allowing them “to put a face with a name” when their children talk about their teachers at home.
Kym Tinsley, Tahlequah Middle School Robotics coach, said the allotted time for students and parents to make their way to the school sites also lets teachers start making connections with other students. With sixth grade being the first year for students to walk the halls of TMS, Tinsley said it helps to mitigate first-day jitters for both parents and students.
“Our sixth-graders are able to come in and get those first-day nerves out and see their classes,” said Tinsley. “Our eighth-graders are able to see their friends and see their teachers they’ve had in the past. It’s just beneficial all around.”
Tinsley said families got the chance to look their children’s schedules, enroll in the after-school program, check bus schedules, and more, while at the open house.
“I saw multiple families with their students walking to the different classes multiple times. They knew where to go on the first day of school, so it wasn’t a completely new environment,” said Tinsley.
Even though those in the older grade levels were set on seeing each classroom they will be occupying, the younger TPS students were brought in to meet the new teachers who will be guiding their education for the next year.
Neriah Wharry, a first-grade teacher at Heritage Elementary, said she was encouraging her students look around their classroom to get familiar with everything from their cubbies to their desks. While Wharry helped students sort through their supplies, she also answered questions from parents about the coming year.
“It allows the students to get a feel for the environment that they’ll be in and get comfortable, because a lot of times, coming from home, they have to adjust a little bit when they get to school and understand the new rules that come with having a new teacher,” said Wharry.
