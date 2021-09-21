NORMAN - Students committed to Tribal Nation building through computer science will have a new scholarship opportunity to attend the University of Oklahoma.
An interdisciplinary team of OU faculty was awarded a nearly $1.5 million grant from the Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics program at the National Science Foundation that is focused on creating pathways to STEM disciplines for students with demonstrated financial need.
"Only one Tribal College in the United States has a computer science bachelor's program, and other colleges and universities graduate, on average, less than one Indigenous student per year, per school, in computer science," said Deborah Trytten, the principal investigator for the project and a Presidential Associates Presidential Professor in the School of Computer Science, Gallogly College of Engineering.
Over its six-year duration, the project will fund scholarships to 23 full-time students who are pursuing bachelor's degrees in computer science. First-year students will receive up to four-year scholarships to complete their degrees. Scholarship amounts are up to $10,000 per year and limited to unmet student financial need.
Eligible students will be selected for the first round of scholarships in spring 2022. Eight scholarships will be available in the first year of the program, with an additional 15 scholarships available during the second year.
The interdisciplinary research team represents the many facets of the program to support Indigenous students at OU. The project is also supported by two advisory boards: the Advisors for Indigenous Community Engagement board consists of community members and professionals who support Indigenous education across Oklahoma. The Student Success Advisory Board consists of OU faculty, students and staff who support Indigenous students. Many of the members of both boards have an Indigenous identity.
Natalie Youngbull, (Cheyenne and Arapaho) is an assistant professor in the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies, and has experience working with a similar program for first-year students at the University of Arizona, and Heather Shotton (Wichita and Affiliated Tribes) is the director of Indigenous education initiatives and department chair for Educational Leadership and Policy Studies.
Both bring expertise on Indigenous education to the project. To ensure the research team is accounting for the specific and nuanced needs of these scholarship recipients, they drew on research regarding Indigenous students in higher education.
"There are several models, particularly the family education model, that inform how we serve students who are coming from Tribal Nations in a way that fits culturally, academically and brings all of those pieces together," Shotton said. "A big piece is forming our services and programming within the concept of relationships and family, and really thinking about the motivation to give back and values of reciprocity."
Incorporating relations hips and family into academic support is an important aspect of this project. Trytten acknowledged that, for example, mathematics can be a hurdle for some computer science students.
"By including the mathematics department, we're making sure that these students get the full support they need to be successful, through resources like common classes so they can have their peer group in the same class," Trytten said.
One way in which these students will be able to give back while pursuing their computer science degrees will be through a service-learning research component to the scholarship program.
Trytten said the lessons learned during this project will help the university institutionalize the structures that could form sustainable pathways to computer science for Indigenous students. The research team also hopes the insights gained through the project will inform how the university serves Indigenous students from all majors.
The National Science Foundation Sscholarship in STEM grant will help assess the success of the program through retention and graduation rates, and feedback from the supported scholars, faculty and administrators. The outcomes of this grant will help inform how non-Native colleges and universities nationally can better serve, retain and graduate Indigenous students.
