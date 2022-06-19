New series of free ranching webinars set to begin June 23

STILLWATER - Oklahoma State University Extension will launch its latest program of Rancher's Thursday Lunchtime Series webinars beginning June 23.
The Zoom webinars start each week at noon and are free to the public. Registration is required. Producers are encouraged to join OSU Extension beef cattle specialists, scientists and ranchers across the state to learn and share information about beef production, management and marketing.
Rancher's Thursday Lunchtime Series summer dates are:
• June 23: Tax strategies for the cow/calf enterprise with J.C. Hobbs, OSU Extension.
• June 30: Minimizing cost in a cow/calf enterprise with Dave Delaney, King Ranch Institute for Ranch Management.
• July 7: Managing fescue and bermudagrass pastures to extend fall and winter grazing with Brian Pugh, OSU Extension.
• July 14: Fall seeding legumes to reduce fertilizer inputs with Mike Trammel, OSU Extension.
• July 21: Should I deworm cows? How do I know? What products? with John Gilliam, OSU College of Veterinary Medicine.
• July 28: Protein sources; what are the options to reduce cost? with Paul Beck, OSU Extension.
• Aug. 4: Minimizing winter supplement cost with David Lalman, OSU Extension.
For more information, contact Lalman at 405-744-6060 or david.lalman@okstate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.