The large amount of snowfall Tahlequah and Cherokee County received this week has put a halt on many operations and businesses.
Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said the area received around 6-7 inches of snow, after getting 4-5 inches Sunday through Monday morning. On Tuesday, he said there may be an additional 1-2 inches of dusting throughout the day.
“It’s slick, to say the least, and I’ve noticed people were in hurry to get where they were going. I did see a couple of cars where they slid off the road and into a yard, but [the people in the cars] were OK,” said Underwood.
Sheriff Jason Chennault said deputies were mostly responding to motorist assistance calls Wednesday morning.
“It’s not as bad as I figured it would be, and we’re getting around all right,” said Chennault.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said he’s seeing “normal” issues with roadways, under the circumstances.
“Roads are a little rougher today, and we still had four in the shelter,” said King. “The thing we’ve been dealing with the most the past few days is mental health transports. We’ve taken at least three in the last two days.”
Underwood said the Tahlequah Fire Department and officers have responded to several calls throughout the week, and he expects more calls to come in as the day progresses.
TFD responded to three service calls, three alarms, and one EMS assist call since Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Lake Region Electric Cooperative is reporting its system power demands are lower than what was seen Tuesday morning.
“Although our power provider is currently not planning intermittent service interruptions, we highly urge our members to conserve electricity until this major winter event is over,” LREC stated on its website. “Our members have done an excellent job in helping reduce the demand for energy, which helped avoid the rolling blackouts to our system yesterday.”
Tahlequah Public Works Authority didn’t return calls immediately Wednesday morning, nor was there an update on its website. But General Manager Mike Doublehead said on Tuesday, Feb. 16, that he anticipates more blackouts, and stressed that patrons should be prepared for at least two hours of a blackout, should another one occur.
District 2 Cherokee County Commissioner Chris Jenkins said road crews began blading and sanding at 6 a.m. Wednesday. District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall and his crew were also out plowing roadways Wednesday morning.
Solid Waste Superintendent Chris Armstrong said trash will not be collected Wednesday, but with weather permitting, they will collect trash Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Armstrong asked residents to have their trash out on the curb as soon as they can.
Meanwhile, area schools remained closed, as did the Cherokee Nation. The casinos and every other arm of Cherokee Nation Businesses will be closed until Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.