New staff, program in place at Sequoyah Schools

Classes are nearly in session at Sequoyah High School with some staffing changes and a new S.T.E.M. program.
Superintendent Rita Bunch said she is thoroughly looking forward to the new school year.
“We have an outstanding, dedicated team across the board, including parents and the community; therefore, I anticipate the school year will be packed with one success after another in all areas of academics, athletics, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities and leadership,” said Bunch.
Classes are set to begin next week.
“Incoming freshmen will have orientation on Aug. 10. All students will begin regular classes on Thursday, Aug. 11,” said Bunch. “The academic staff return to work on Aug. 8 for professional development and to prepare classrooms for the return of students.”
The Cherokee Nation reported nearly 350 Sequoyah students enrolled for the upcoming school year. About 90 of those are incoming freshmen. For junior students, a new program is available.
“The school will be offering 'Tango Flight' to juniors. Tango Flight is an educational nonprofit that works to inspire the next generation of engineers, pilots, aviation mechanics and technicians,” said Bunch. “Tango Flight provides a curriculum that uses meaningful classroom instruction and learning through hands-on training.”
Bunch said 38 students have enrolled in concurrent classes at Northeastern State University for the fall term. In sports, she said, the school will host a volleyball tournament Aug. 12-13. Football schedules have been posted as well.
The high school has also seen some recent staffing changes.
“We will begin the year with a few new employees. We have two new English teachers, a new history teacher and a new math teacher coming on board,” said Bunch. “We will also have a new academic counselor. There will be a few new support staff joining our Sequoyah team.”
Bunch explained what admissions will look like at Sequoyah next year.
"The new student application process begins early spring. The application process will not change from past years," said Bunch. "Students will complete an application, and an admissions committee will review the applications shortly after the deadline."
