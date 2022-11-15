Drive-thru coffee stand 7 Brew is set to open its newest site in Tahlequah in December.
The location of the new stand will be at 1077 E. Downing St.
Those in the community will be able to witness the new stand’s arrival on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. when it will be delivered and placed at its new designated lot.
Residents of this beautiful city in the foothills of the Ozark Mountains will be able to experience all that 7 Brew has to offer – from its fun and energetic staff to its wide array of coffee beverages, infused energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and more. The brand boasts a one-of-a-kind drive-thru experience that will put a smile on customers’ faces, while giving them that morning or afternoon jolt of energy they’re looking for.
The 7 Brew stand is a drive-thru coffee concept revolutionizing the coffee industry through its speed, quality products, genuine connection, and kindness.
For more information on 7 Brew and its Brew Crew, visit www.7brew.com.
